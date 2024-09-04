Stree 2 director Amar Kaushik has opened up about the strange credit war on social media. The director stated that it is very common and that people around the actors always try to feed such things into their minds

In Pic: Amar Kaushik

'Stree 2' is roaring at the box office, having made history and left behind giants like 'Pathaan' and 'Gadar 2'. While happy news and love are pouring in for the Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao starrer, the social media war has had a negative effect on the film. Fans have been fighting on social media over who is the real reason behind 'Stree 2''s success.

What Stree 2 director Amar Kaushik thinks about the credit war?

Now, director Amar Kaushik has opened up about the strange credit war on social media. The director stated that it is very common and that people around the actors always try to feed such things into their minds. In a conversation with India Today, Amar said, “Honestly, fans of stars usually have this fight on social media where they claim their favourite actor should get all the credit for the movie. It is okay. It is really to each their own. Fans getting into a social media war over credits is common. Also, when a film does well, people around [the stars] feed such things into the minds of everyone, including the cast, that they should get credit for the movie. Hence, I just went for a vacation to stay away from the noise because it is usually when you hit a certain mark that it becomes easier to get trapped in such social media games.”

Does credit war affect stars' relations?

When asked if these credit wars affect the equation among the cast, he elaborated, “Our bond has only gotten better. In fact, we have shot a video with the entire cast where we are replicating the ‘who gets the credit for the film’ fight, and then I appear saying, ‘it is my film.’ It is a fun video that we have recorded,” he said.

According to Kaushik, it’s not only the stars but everyone behind the making of the film who contributes to its success. He said, “Everyone knows that although the faces of the film were perhaps those 5-6 people, it is everyone who has worked behind the scenes that is equally responsible for the film’s success.” He further continued, “Everyone behind and in front of the film is responsible for the success. Now, the degree of love everyone gets can be different.”

About Rajkummar Rao & Shraddha Kapoor’s ‘Stree 2’

The storyline of 'Stree 2' picks up in the haunted town of Chanderi, where the malevolent spirit known as Sarkata wreaks havoc. Unlike the previous film, which featured a ghost targeting men, this installment focuses on a sinister entity that preys on modern, empowered women.

The narrative revolves around Bicky (Rajkummar Rao), Bitu (Aparshakti Khurana), JD (Abhishek Banerjee), and Rudra (Pankaj Tripathi) as they join forces with the enigmatic Stree (Shraddha Kapoor) to protect their village from Sarkata’s deadly pursuit.