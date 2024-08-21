Director Amar Kaushik recently addressed her limited screen time, explaining that it was intentional to make her entry more impactful. Read more about it here

Shraddha Kapoor (Pic/Yogen Shah)

Stree 2, the sequel to the 2018 hit Stree, is currently creating a buzz at the box office. Starring Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao, the film has been well-received by audiences. Viewers especially praised Shraddha’s grand entrance in the movie. Director Amar Kaushik recently addressed her limited screen time, explaining that it was intentional to make her entry more impactful.

In a recent interview with Bollywood Hungama, Amar Kaushik shared that he received feedback regarding Shraddha Kapoor’s limited screen time in Stree 2. He mentioned: “Some people even complained that Shraddha Kapoor’s screen time is less. Lekin agar Shraddha zyada dikhti, toh jis tarah ki entry ki usne, uska impact nahin hota (But if Shraddha had been more visible, the kind of entry she made would not have had an impact).”

Discussing the screen time of other actors like Aparshakti Khurana, Kaushik highlighted that the focus is always on the needs of the script. He commented, “We write what is required,” and shared that they didn’t think along the lines of an actor feeling bad about the duration of his or her role.

About Shraddha Kapoor recently

Shraddha Kapoor’s latest release ‘Stree 2’ has been doing wonders at the box office. After entering the Rs 300 crore club within a week, Shraddha celebrates another milestone as she’s garnered more followers on Instagram than Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Shraddha has 91.4 million followers, while PM Modi has 91.3 million followers on the platform.

About Stree 2

Shraddha Kapoor’s 'Stree' was released in 2018 and was declared a hit. 'Oo Stree Kal Aana', a phrase from the movie, has been repeatedly used in memes. The film's music also gained significant attention with tracks like 'Milegi Milegi' and 'Aao Kabhi Haveli Pe'.

The storyline of ‘Stree 2’ picks up in the haunted town of Chanderi, where the malevolent spirit known as Sarkata wreaks havoc. Unlike the previous film, which featured a ghost targeting men, this installment focuses on a sinister entity that preys on modern, empowered women.

The narrative revolves around Bicky (Rajkummar Rao), Bitu (Aparshakti Khurana), JD (Abhishek Banerjee), and Rudra (Pankaj Tripathi) as they join forces with the enigmatic Stree to protect their village from Sarkata’s deadly pursuit.