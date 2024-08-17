Stree 2: Along with humongous success at the Box-office in just a few days, the movie has received a thumbs-up from actor and politician Kangana Ranaut and filmmaker Hansal Mehta

In Pic: Stree 2 poster

'Stree 2' is doing wonders since its release. With a combined total of first-day earnings and paid previews coming to Rs 64.8 crore, the Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao starrer has secured the spot as the third largest opening film after 'Pathaan' and 'Jawan'. Now, the movie has received a thumbs-up from actor and politician Kangana Ranaut and filmmaker Hansal Mehta.

While calling 'Stree 2' a "much-needed blockbuster," Kangana lauded director Amar Kaushik, labelling him as a "real hero." In her long post, she stated, "Movie 'Stree' has shattered all records. Congratulations to the entire team, but the real hero of a film is the director. In India, we don’t give enough credit or appreciation to directors, that’s why not many youngsters want to be writers/directors. Everyone who wants a career in films meets me for guidance, wants to be either an actor or a superstar. Who will make movies if all become actors? Socho!"

"So please learn the names of all good directors, who do so much to entertain and engage you, and please follow them also. Learn about their lives and processes as well. Please appreciate them and encourage them too. Dear @amarkaushik sir, thank you for this much-needed all-time blockbuster,” she further added.

Hansal Mehta also loved Amar Kaushik's directorial and called it a "talent vehicle." Mehta, in his long post, wrote, "When you celebrate the success of 'Stree 2', remember that it goes beyond the narrow star-driven calculations that abound in the industry. Don’t trivialize its success by attributing it to one star. This is a talent vehicle, studded with exceptional writing, directorial, and histrionic talent. It is a triumph for Rajkummar, whom we love because he is such a superlative actor. It is a triumph for Amar Kaushik because of his command over the medium and his ability to expertly craft a script into meaningful entertainment for the masses."

He further continued, applauding writer Niren Bhatt for his growth, and shared, "It is a triumph for Niren Bhatt’s writing—from 'Taarak Mehta' to 'Bala' to 'Bhediya' to 'Munjya', the man has consistently delivered. It is a triumph for an ensemble that is as much a principal lead as Raj and Shraddha. It is a triumph for Indian mainstream cinema. Finally, real talent wins. Trade experts and often many critics will still make reductive observations—remember, they are no experts. Just people who thrive on oversimplifying talent, story, success, and failure. Long post over and out."

Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao’s latest release, 'Stree 2: Sarkate Ka Aatank', extends the narrative of its predecessor with a masterful blend of folklore, humour, and horror, delivering a sequel that is both thrilling and entertaining.

Directed by Amar Kaushik, the film builds upon the successful formula of the original while exploring new dimensions of its eerie universe and surpassing the first one in every way possible.