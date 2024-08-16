While Shraddha Kapoor is looking at the biggest opening of her career with 'Stree 2', there was a time filmmakers did not want to work with her after her first two films tanked at the box office

Shraddha Kapoor is currently looking forward to the biggest opening of her career with 'Stree 2'. The film which is from the horror-comedy universe also stars Rajkummar Rao in the lead. The film hit the theatres on August 15 , taking advantage of the extended weekend at the box office. The film has opened to great reviews from critics and an overwhelming response from the audience as well.

While Shraddha is now enjoying the sweet victory of the box office, there was a time she had to struggle due to box office failure. The actress, daughter of veteran star Shaki Kapoor, made her acting debut with the 2010 drama film 'Teen Patti', She was then seen in the 2011 film 'Luv Ka The End'. Both films failed to make an impression at the box office and did not do much help for Shraddha's career. Her breakout role was in the 2013 film 'Aashiqui 2' directed by Mohit Suri and co-starring Aditya Roy Kapur.

In a recent interview with Sushant Sinha, Shraddha revealed that the two flops in the beginning of her career left her with no job offers. She said that one one wanted to work with her until Mohit Suri took a chance. "Kaafi saare auditions karne pade kyuki uss waqt aisa koi aise chahta nahi tha ki mere saath film kare. Khaas tor se agar flop film ka baggage leke aapki shuruat hui hai toh bohot kathin hota hai aapko agli film milna. Phir Mohit Suri ko pata nahi kya laga aur unhone belief dikhaya," she said.

Meanwhile, 'Stree 2' is poised for the biggest opening of 2024 in Hindi cinema, with early estimates projecting a first-day collection of about Rs 40 crore. With the figure, it would surpass, by a significant margin, the first-day collections of 'Fighter' and 'Kalki 2898 AD’s Hindi version that had each opened in the range of Rs 25 crore.

Trade expert Girish Wankhede says, “I am expecting an opening day figure of Rs 40-45 crore. It has also smartly lined up paid previews with two shows in select theatres on Wednesday. Its opening weekend earnings could be in the range of

Rs 120 crore.”

Vishek Chauhan, who owns a cinema chain in Bihar, says Stree 2 benefits immensely from the 2018 original’s success. He hopes that the box-office lull will end with the triple treat. “It’s a good week at the movies. Stree 2 would have opened above Rs 50 crore if it wasn’t for Vedaa and Khel Khel Mein.”