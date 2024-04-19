Breaking News
Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan's 'Metro... In Dino' gets new release date

Updated on: 19 April,2024 03:14 PM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI |

Helmed by Anurag Basu, the anthology film stars Aditya alongside Sara Ali Khan, Ali Fazal, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Pankaj Tripathi

Aditya Roy Kapur and Sara Ali Khan

Listen to this article
Bollywood enthusiasts are eagerly awaiting the release of Aditya Roy Kapur and Sara Ali Khan's highly anticipated film 'Metro In Dino,' which has now received a new release date.Earlier slated for release this September, the rom-com is now set to hit cinemas on November 29, as confirmed by Aditya on his Instagram handle.


Helmed by Anurag Basu, the anthology film stars Aditya alongside Sara Ali Khan, Ali Fazal, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Pankaj Tripathi, and Konkona Sen Sharma in lead roles. Originally, the film was slated to hit theatres on March 29 this year.


'Metro...In Dino' marks Aditya and Basu's second collaboration. The duo first worked together in 'Ludo'.


'Metro...In Dino,' a film that apparently draws its title from the popular song 'In Dino' from 'Life in a... Metro', will showcase bittersweet tales of human relationships based in contemporary times.

Sharing more details about the film, Basu had earlier said, "Metro...In Dino is a tale of the people and for the people! It has been a while since I am working on this one and I am glad to be collaborating with a powerhouse like Bhushan Kumar yet again who has always been like a pillar to me!"

He added, "The storyline is very fresh and relevant as I look forward to collaborating with amazing artists who bring that essence of contemporary aura with them. As music plays a very important role in any film, I couldn't be happier to be collaborating with my dear friend Pritam who has literally added life to the characters and story with his work."

Basu is known for his films like 'Barfi', 'Life In a Metro', 'Ludo', and 'Jagga Jasoos'.He will also be directing 'Aashiqui 3' which stars Kartik Aaryan in the lead role. 

