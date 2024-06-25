WATCH: Stree 2 teaser out, Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor's film to hit theatres this Independence Day

Following the phenomenal success of the 2018 film Stree, Jio Studios and Dinesh Vijan have finally unveiled the much-anticipated teaser for their highly awaited sequel, Stree 2.

Stree 2 will release on Aug 15

Stree is back to haunt your screens and tickle your funny bones again. Starring Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor and Pankaj Tripathi, the much-anticipated sequel is nearing its release date. Jio Studios & Dinesh Vijan have now released the teaser of the film.

Directed by Amar Kaushik, the film's teaser hints at a thrilling narrative that will see the return of the original cast led by Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor. The teaser shows a huge statue of 'Stree' being worshipped as the protector of the village. But the petrified faces of Pankaj Tripathi and Rajkummar Rao clearly indicate that the days of horror are not over yet.

Sharing the teaser, Maddock Films wrote on Instagram, "Iss baar Chanderi mein azaadi ke din hoga aatank! The legend returns this INDEPENDENCE DAY, 15th August 2024!"

Following the phenomenal success of the 2018 film Stree, Jio Studios and Dinesh Vijan have finally unveiled the much-anticipated teaser for their highly awaited sequel, Stree 2. After a sneak peek attached to the theatrical release of ‘Munjya,’ the makers finally dropped it digitally, generating a wave of excitement amongst audiences. During the end credits of Munjya, Abhishek Banerjee (from Stree) and Varun Dhawan (from Bhediya) appear, connecting the dots between all the tree films in this horror-comedy universe.

The Stree 2 teaser was exclusively released in theatres 10 days ago and was screened along with Munjya.

Also starring Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurana and Abhishek Banerjee, it promises a return to the spooky yet hilarious world where the legendary Stree continues to terrify men. Get ready to celebrate Independence Day with a double dose of chills and laughter! Stree 2 is set to hit theaters on August 15, 2024. The horror-comedy will clash with Akshay Kumar’s ‘Khel Khel Mein’ and Allu Arjun’s ‘Pushpa 2’ at the box office.

‘Stree’ released in 2018, garnered widespread critical acclaim and became a commercial success. The film's music also gained significant attention, with tracks like ‘Milegi Milegi’ and ‘Aao Kabhi Haveli Pe’ becoming chart-topping hits.