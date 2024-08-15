The reception to Stree 2 has been overwhelmingly positive. Audiences are loving the chemistry between Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao, praising their performances

Stree 2 (Pic/X)

Listen to this article Stree 2 Twitter review: Netizens say, 'Ticket mehengi hai, but splurge on the ticket now!' x 00:00

Stree 2, the highly awaited horror-comedy, hit theaters on Thursday. After seeing the movie, viewers shared their reactions on X (previously known as Twitter), with many praising the film. Some particularly enjoyed Akshay Kumar's cameo, while others even said it was better than the original Stree from 2018. Directed by Amar Kaushik, the movie features Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor, Aparshakti Khurana, Abhishek Banerjee, and Pankaj Tripathi.

The reception to Stree 2 has been overwhelmingly positive. Audiences are loving the chemistry between Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao, praising their performances. Akshay Kumar's surprise cameo has also been a big hit among viewers.

Stree 2 Twitter review:

Take a look at what the netizens are saying:

Just watched #Stree2Review, and it’s a total dhamaka! 🎬#RajkummarRao is in top form, delivering laughs and chills like only he can. #PankajTripathi steals the show with his witty one-liners and impeccable shuddh Hindi. The comedy hits hard, and the horror scenes are spot on.… pic.twitter.com/F8pT3f2xL8 — Yash Tiwari (@DrYashTiwari) August 15, 2024

SHAHENSHAH o ka SHAHENSHAH 💥

The King re-enters in the Horror Genre 🔥

The KING Akshay Kumar in #Stree2Review & enter Horror Universe.#AkshayKumar #shrddhakapoor #viralpost pic.twitter.com/dlevqRJist — Khiladi shubham (@KShubhamsabale) August 15, 2024

#stree2 is the best movie to watch out with lot of humour and good background music, From Akshay Kumar's, Varun Dhawan cameo to Rajkumar, Shraddha and all other caste acting are top notch aur Pankaj ji you are love yrr...♥️♥️#Stree2Review #15thAugust pic.twitter.com/jKXmuQt0w0 — Abhinit kushwaha (@KushwahaAbhinit) August 15, 2024

Kya hi movie thii !!! Maja aagya !!

One of the best movie of 2024

STREE 2🔥🔥

Ticket thodi mehngi hai par trust me ek ek sec paisa vasool hai 🔥

Stree Vs sarkata aur beech me Akshay ka surprise ❤️#Stree2Review pic.twitter.com/igXQDHhJVk — Pratima (@p4pratima) August 15, 2024

How much does the most expensive ticket to Stree 2 cost?

Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao’s latest release ‘Stree 2: Sarkate Ka Aatank’ extends the narrative of its predecessor with a masterful blend of folklore, humour, and horror, delivering a sequel that is both thrilling and entertaining. Despite a massive clash at the box office on Independence Day, the film has been termed as the clear winner, courtesy of its advance bookings. We decided to check out the price of the most expensive ticket for this film.

According to BookMyShow, ‘Stree 2’ has the most expensive ticket at INOX: Insignia at Atria Mall, Worli, Mumbai. It is priced at Rs 2,150. Given that every Mumbaikar loves Vada Pav, at this rate, one can savour more than 100 of the same.

Directed by Amar Kaushik, the film builds upon the successful formula of the original while exploring new dimensions of its eerie universe and surpassing the first one, in every way possible.

About Stree:

'Stree' was released in 2018 and was declared a hit. 'Oo Stree Kal Aana', a phrase from the movie, has been repeatedly used in memes. The film's music also gained significant attention with tracks like 'Milegi Milegi' and 'Aao Kabhi Haveli Pe'.

The storyline of ‘Stree 2’ picks up in the haunted town of Chanderi, where the malevolent spirit known as Sarkata wreaks havoc. Unlike the previous film, which featured a ghost targeting men, this installment focuses on a sinister entity that preys on modern, empowered women.

The narrative revolves around Bicky (Rajkummar Rao), Bitu (Aparshakti Khurana), JD (Abhishek Banerjee), and Rudra (Pankaj Tripathi) as they join forces with the enigmatic Stree to protect their village from Sarkata’s deadly pursuit.

In a spectacular cameo, Tamannaah Bhatia lights up the screen with her dance number 'Aaj Ki Raat,' a vibrant song choreographed by Vijay Ganguly and performed in a stunning green outfit.