Shraddha Kapoor (Pic/Viral Bhayani)

Listen to this article 'Tabiyat down hai': Shraddha Kapoor sips on kadha as she jets off from Mumbai x 00:00

Even though she's not feeling well, Shraddha Kapoor is on her way to Lucknow for an event. She was seen at the airport this morning, where she chatted briefly with the photographers and mentioned she's not in good health. She was heard saying, "Tabiyat down hai."

Stree actress Shraddha Kapoor sips on kadha

Shraddha looked stylish and relaxed in a casual orange sports tee, blue jeans, and sneakers. She wore a mask because she's not feeling well and waved at the photographers. She accessorized with transparent glasses and carried a grey handbag.

Once seated, Shraddha posted a selfie on her Instagram stories, writing, "Tabiyat down hai, lekin Lucknow aana hai toh aana hai."

Stree actress Shraddha Kapoor sips on kadha, watch:

Work front:

Meanwhile on the work front, Stree is back to haunt your screens and tickle your funny bones again. Starring Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor and Pankaj Tripathi, the much-anticipated sequel is nearing its release date. Jio Studios & Dinesh Vijan have now released the teaser of the film.

Directed by Amar Kaushik, the film's teaser hints at a thrilling narrative that will see the return of the original cast led by Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor. The teaser shows a huge statue of 'Stree' being worshipped as the protector of the village. But the petrified faces of Pankaj Tripathi and Rajkummar Rao clearly indicate that the days of horror are not over yet.

Sharing the teaser, Maddock Films wrote on Instagram, "Iss baar Chanderi mein azaadi ke din hoga aatank! The legend returns this INDEPENDENCE DAY, 15th August 2024!"

Following the phenomenal success of the 2018 film Stree, Jio Studios and Dinesh Vijan have finally unveiled the much-anticipated teaser for their highly awaited sequel, Stree 2. After a sneak peek attached to the theatrical release of ‘Munjya,’ the makers finally dropped it digitally, generating a wave of excitement amongst audiences. During the end credits of Munjya, Abhishek Banerjee (from Stree) and Varun Dhawan (from Bhediya) appear, connecting the dots between all the tree films in this horror-comedy universe.

The Stree 2 teaser was exclusively released in theatres 10 days ago and was screened along with Munjya.

Also starring Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurana and Abhishek Banerjee, it promises a return to the spooky yet hilarious world where the legendary Stree continues to terrify men. Get ready to celebrate Independence Day with a double dose of chills and laughter! Stree 2 is set to hit theaters on August 15, 2024. The horror-comedy will clash with Akshay Kumar’s ‘Khel Khel Mein’ and Allu Arjun’s ‘Pushpa 2’ at the box office.