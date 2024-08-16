At Rs 53 cr, Stree 2 scores third-biggest opening after Jawan and Pathaan; trade says more shows being added at the cost of Khel Khel Mein and Vedaa

Stree 2

Woh Stree hai, woh kuch bhi kar sakti hai,” goes a dialogue from Stree 2. The line stands equally true for the Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor-starrer’s massive opening at the box office. Despite a three-way clash with Khel Khel Mein and Vedaa, the horror comedy earned about Rs 53 crore on its first day. With this, Amar Kaushik’s directorial venture has become Bollywood’s biggest opener of 2024, surpassing Fighter that had registered Rs 24.6 crore on the first day. Stree 2 also earned approximately R8 crore from the paid previews on August 14, taking its box-office tally to Rs 61 crore.

Trade insiders tell us that 500 shows were added across the country on Friday alone to meet the audience’s demand for the film. “Stree 2 has taken the box office by storm. It is the only choice of audiences among the three releases. So, cinema owners have started to replace shows of the other films to match up to the demand. Its second day is also looking strong with a projection of over Rs 30 crore,” says an industry source.

In terms of Bollywood’s biggest openers, Stree 2 now sits in the third place, after Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan (2023) that had amassed Rs 65.5 crore through its Hindi version, and Pathaan (2023) that collected Rs 55 crore. Rajasthan-based exhibitor Raj Bansal isn’t surprised that shows of Akshay Kumar’s comedy and John Abraham’s actioner are being cut down. “Stree 2’s shows are being increased. It’s a routine system with multiplexes and other cinemas because they are here for business, not charity. They released the other films, but when they saw the audience demand was [for one movie], they started cutting down shows of the weaker films,” he states.

Bihar-based exhibitor Vishek Chauhan comes down heavily on Khel Khel Mein and Vedaa’s producers for sticking to the Independence Day window. “We kept warning the other producers not to release their films because people had shown massive interest in Stree 2. We could have maximised all the movies had they released separately. Now, despite having fair reports, these two will go largely unnoticed.” To Chauhan, the high footfall also indicates a crucial point. “There is huge pent-up demand for theatrical films. Before Stree 2, Shah Rukh’s Jawan opened at Rs 60-70 crore on a non-holiday. The production side is unable to deliver and excite the theatre-going audience.”

Rs 6.5cr, Rs 5cr

First-day figures of Vedaa and Khel Khel Mein, respectively