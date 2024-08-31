Shraddha Kapoor shared a picture collage on Instagram where she can be seen posing with Dinesh in the left picture and with Amar in the right.

In Pic: Shraddha Kapoor with Dinej Vijan and Amar Kaushik

Listen to this article Shraddha Kapoor celebrates 6 years of Stree amid sequel’s roaring success at box office, see pic x 00:00

While 'Stree 2' continues to win the audience's love, Shraddha Kapoor has another reason to celebrate: the first film of the horror universe, 'Stree', has turned six. The first film of the franchise, 'Stree', was released six years ago on 31st August 2018, and as the movie completes six years, Shraddha Kapoor took to Instagram and shared a throwback picture collage with filmmakers Dinesh Vijan and Amar Kaushik.

Shraddha post to celebrate 6 years of Stree

Shraddha Kapoor shared a picture collage on Instagram where she can be seen posing with Dinesh in the left picture and with Amar in the right. While sharing the picture, she wrote: '"6 saal puraane photos, pehli “Stree” ke dauraan humaare “Stree” aur “Stree 2” ke super duper blockbuster producer aur director ke saath. Thank you Dinoo aur Amar @amarkaushik mujhe apne kamaal, bemisaal aur lajavaab “Stree” picharon mein shamil karne."'

In the picture, Shraddha can be seen wearing a beautiful red dress. As soon as she posted the photos, fans started reacting to them. One user wrote, "This was a surprise! Please make surprises like this more often, hehehe." Another fan asked, "'Stree' itni raat ko kya kar rahi hai?" A third fan quipped, "Ek safal aadmi ke pichhe ek stree ka haath to suna tha, par ek safal stree ke pichhe do aadmiyon ka haath pehli baar dekha."

About Stree's story and cast

'Stree' is a 2018 Indian horror-comedy film set in the town of Chanderi. The story revolves around an urban legend about a mysterious woman, Stree, who visits during a religious festival and abducts men. The film follows Vicky, a ladies' tailor, and his friends as they confront the eerie occurrences. Blending humor with horror, 'Stree' explores societal norms and superstitions. The film successfully balances scares and laughs while delivering a message on gender issues. It stars Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee, and Aparshakti Khurana in pivotal roles and is directed by Amar Kaushik.

About Stree 2 success at the box office

The Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao starrer, which faced a box office clash with 'Khel Khel Mein' and 'Vedaa' on August 15, quickly became the top choice for moviegoers, surpassing the other two by a huge margin. As per trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the film has scored a total of ₹453.60 crore net during the second week. The business expert took to his X account to share details about the 'Stree 2' collection.

#Stree2 creates HISTORY again... Becomes the HIGHEST GROSSING #Hindi film in Week 2... Surpasses *Week 2* numbers of #Baahubali2 #Hindi, #Gadar2, #Animal and #Jawan.



#Stree2 creates HISTORY again... Becomes the HIGHEST GROSSING #Hindi film in Week 2... Surpasses *Week 2* numbers of #Baahubali2 #Hindi, #Gadar2, #Animal and #Jawan.

From urban centres to mass markets and from multiplexes to single screens, the trends have been nothing short of…