Over the years, Taal has remained a fan favourite, largely due to its unforgettable soundtrack and the performances of its ensemble cast.

pic/instagram

Listen to this article Subhash Ghai, Kavita Krishnamurthy share happiness on screening of 'Taal' at IFFI 2024 x 00:00

Veteran filmmaker Subhash Ghai and renowned singer Kavita Krishnamurthy expressed their delight at the screening of the musical romantic drama 'Taal' at the 55th International Film Festival of India (IFFI). Speaking to the media, Ghai said, "It is a moment of happiness for all the artists, technicians, and the entire team that the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has included our film in the festival so that national and international delegates can witness our iconic musical film."

ADVERTISEMENT

Kavita Krishnamurthy added, "I have been associated with Subhash ji since Meri Jung. I feel fortunate that he gave me a beautiful song in Karma. I am very grateful to have sung Ishq Bina. Singing for him is always a pleasure... I also contributed to Pardes. AR Rahman beautifully presented folk music in this film."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kavita Krishnamurti (@kavitaksub)

Over the years, 'Taal' has remained a fan favourite, largely due to its unforgettable soundtrack and the performances of its ensemble cast. The iconic film is set to re-release in Indian theatres to celebrate 25 years since its debut. Fans of the 1999 classic can once again enjoy the movie on the big screen starting September 27.

Taal, starring Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Akshaye Khanna, and Anil Kapoor, was originally released on August 13, 1999. The movie also featured celebrated actors such as Amrish Puri, Alok Nath, Mita Vashisth, and Saurabh Shukla, whose contributions added to its success. Meanwhile, IFFI 2024, which commenced on November 20, is showcasing over 180 international films from 81 countries, including 16 world premieres, 3 international premieres, 43 Asian premieres, and 109 Indian premieres.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by IFFI (@iffigoa)

Notably, the festival organisers have included a tribute programme to honour the 100th birth anniversaries of four Indian cinema legends: actor-filmmaker Raj Kapoor, director Tapan Sinha, Telugu cinema icon Akkineni Nageswara Rao (ANR), and singer Mohammed Rafi. The 55th edition of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) will conclude on November 28.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever