Subhash Ghai on 'Karz' remake: ' It does not excite me to...'

Updated on: 03 April,2025 03:22 PM IST  |  Mumbai
As 'Karz' recently completed 45 years in the Hindi cinema, Ghai stated that the film remains as fresh as ever

Celebrated filmmaker Subhash Ghai has made it amply clear that he has no interest in remaking his iconic blockbuster 'Karz', starring late Rishi Kapoor.


However, during a recent interaction with IANS, Ghai was asked if he would be interested in a good script on the subject of reincarnation.


To this, Ghai replied, "Once I have made a film on a particular genre. It does not excite me to do the same. I always look forward to going ahead for new genres."


Adding that he would not remake it, the filmmaker told IANS, "Karz’ has always been returning to me year on year through young kids, youth in general, and young filmmakers because of its musical narrative, story plot, and performances. It is still a prime film in our library of 42 films in Mukta arts. It's always as new as today.”

He remembered how back in 1980 after the release of the drama many people had told him that ‘Karz’ was “way ahead of its time”.

“But I am grateful to see it still amongst the favorite films in 2025," Ghai said.

When asked if he would like to remake the 1980 film, Ghai answered, “I wouldn't remake it.”

Shedding light on the impact of music on a film, Ghai stated, “Well, the story I told was of reincarnation, using the sound and scale in such a way that would work with each generation. Audiences are smart, you can't fool them."

Agreeing that music played a pivotal role in 'Karz', the director added, "Great music gives a good film its longest life. So credit goes to its music, lyrics, and presentation on screen so it would always work."

