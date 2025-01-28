Subhash Ghai has expanded his production house office in Mumbai to accommodate a bigger staff who aim to create groundbreaking content

Subhash Ghai

Subhash Ghai sells unused property worth Rs 12.85 cr, purchases space to expand production house

Celebrated filmmaker Subhash Ghai is making bold moves to expand his creative empire. Known for iconic films like Taal, Karz, and Pardes, the veteran director-producer is gearing up to embark on several ambitious projects across films and OTT platforms in 2025.

Subhash Ghai expands office space in Mumbai

In line with his vision for growth, Subhash Ghai has bought a commercial property to expand his office space and has also sold his unused property worth ₹12.85 crores. The funds will be utilized to establish a larger, state-of-the-art production office in Goregaon. By consolidating a few smaller flats he owns in the area, Subhash Ghai is creating a centralized workspace that will house his creative and production teams under one roof.

This expansion is part of Subhash Ghai’s strategy to streamline operations and provide a conducive environment for storytelling and innovation. With the rise of OTT platforms and evolving viewer preferences, Subhash Ghai is positioning himself at the forefront of the entertainment industry’s dynamic landscape.

The larger production space in Goregaon will not only accommodate his growing team but also serve as a hub for the development of groundbreaking content that blends Subhash Ghai’s signature cinematic style with contemporary narratives.

As Ghai sets his sights on delivering impactful projects in both films and digital platforms, his latest move underscores his commitment to evolving with the times while staying true to his legacy as a master storyteller.

Subhash Ghai turns 80

The accomplished filmmaker turned 80 today on 24th January 2025. Joining the milestone, writer Javed Akhtar also celebrated his 80th birthday on 17th January 2025. Recently, the writer and director duo were seen cutting a cake together.

As the two face the paparazzi, Javed Akhtar took a dig at the cameraman saying, "Dekhiye ek baat samajh lijiye ap log, writer aur director ke beech kabhi chaku na laye, samajhe (Never bring a knife between a writer and director). This statement by the "Sholay' writer left everyone in splits.

During his glorious journey as a filmmaker, Subhash Ghai has delivered numerous cinematic masterpieces including Taal (1999), Ram Lakhan (1989), Karma (1986), Meri Jung (1985), Kalicharan (1976), Karz (1980), Vidhaata (1982), Hero (1983), Saudagar (1991), Khalnayak (1993), Pardes (1997), and Iqbal (2005), to name just a few.