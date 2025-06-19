Sant Tukaram, a sweeping feature film based on the life, legacy, and lyrical revolution of the 17th-century Marathi saint-poet who transformed devotion into resistance

Sant Tukaram

Listen to this article Subodh Bhave-starrer Sant Tukaram to release in theatres this July x 00:00

In a defining moment for Indian cinema’s spiritual storytelling, Curzon Films in association with Purushottam Studios, has announced their most ambitious production yet — Sant Tukaram, a sweeping feature film based on the life, legacy, and lyrical revolution of the 17th-century Marathi saint-poet who transformed devotion into resistance. The film made on a grand scale comes up with historical authenticity, cinematic craft, and a powerful theatrical experience.

About Sant Tukaram movie

Written and directed by acclaimed filmmaker Aditya Om, the film is headlined by very popular Marathi actor Subodh Bhave, who steps into the iconic role of Sant Tukaram. Known for his deeply nuanced performances across Marathi and Hindi cinema, Bhave brings a rare combination of emotional depth and spiritual gravitas to the screen. His portrayal is expected to capture the quiet strength, inner turmoil, and divine transcendence of the 17th-century saint whose words sparked a devotional revolution. The film is scheduled for global release in the cinemas on 18th July 2025 and promises an intimate yet powerful interpretation of a man whose silence spoke louder than rebellion and whose poetry became a timeless voice of truth.

Set against the layered backdrop of 17th-century Maharashtra, the film will trace Tukaram’s transformation from a grieving husband to a voice that spoke for the voiceless through his spiritually electrified Abhanga poetry.

Film cast and music

The film also boasts a stellar ensemble cast that enriches the narrative canvas with range and depth. Acclaimed actors such as Shiva Suryavanshi, Sheena Chohan, Sanjay Mishra, Arun Govil, Shishir Sharma, Hemant Pandey, Ganesh Yadav, Lalit Tiwari, Mukesh Bhatt, Gauri Shankar, Twinkle Kapoor, Rupali Jadhav and DJ Akbar Sami will bring to life key characters in Tukaram’s spiritual and social journey. Lending an iconic presence to the film, veteran actor Mukesh Khanna will serve as the narrator, providing philosophical insight and contextual grounding with his trademark voice and gravitas.

The soundtrack composed by Nikhil Kamath, Ravi Tripathi, and Veeral & Laavan, will be deeply rooted in the Abhanga tradition, combining classical and folk influences to create a musical landscape that is both devotional and dramatic. Each song will echo the emotional and philosophical evolution of Tukaram’s character, inviting audiences to feel his bhakti as well as his pain, his surrender as well as his resistance.

Produced by B.Gautham’s Curzon Films in association with Purushottam Studios, the film is being designed as a pan-India cinematic experience, intended to resonate with audiences across linguistic, regional, and spiritual boundaries.