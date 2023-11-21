Suchitra Krishnamoorthi and Shekhar Kapur's daughter Kaveri Kapur to debut in Bollywood?

According to sources, Suchitra Krishnamoorthi and Shekhar Kapur's daughter Kaveri Kapur is gearing up for a Bollywood debut

Shekhar Kapur, Kaveri Kapur and Suchitra Krishnamoorthi

Suchitra Krishnamoorthi and Shekhar Kapur's daughter Kaveri Kapur has taken over the world of music at a young age with her melodious voice. She launched her debut single, Did You Know, at the age of 12 in 2016. Now, after establishing a foothold in the music fraternity, Kaveri is reportedly considering acting as her career. Following her mother Suchitra's footsteps, she has been trained in acting as well.

According to a source, Kaveri is in talks with a prominent production house for her debut. The source said, "She’s been in discussions for a significant role that could serve as her launchpad in the fiercely competitive realm of Hindi cinema. Kaveri has been attending workshops and heavily prepping for her character." It seems a major announcement is underway. Kaveri is currently advancing her musical expertise at the Berklee School of Music in Boston.

In an interview with Bollywood Thikana, Suchitra opened up about co-parenting Kaveri with her ex-husband Shekhar. She shared, "We are still parenting our child together. We are parents to a daughter and that relationship will always be there. I even tell him that he is a very good and committed father. My daughter is closer to him than she is to me."

She further said, "She is definitely very affected by what happened between me and Shekhar." When asked if Kaveri suffers from childhood trauma, the actress revealed, "Yes, for sure."

Suchitra continued, "Every parent does the best they can. Every child has trauma, especially children in broken homes of public figures. Imagine that child being told by others, ‘Maine ye suna, maine ye padhaa, kya aisa hai (I read this. I heard that. Is that true?)’ and children aren’t equipped to deal with this. They are very sensitive. It’s a very delicate… They are trying to balance their affection between their parents, so it’s a very tricky situation for them."

Talking about single parenting, Suchitra shared, "Single parenting is very tough. They say it takes a village to raise a child, and imagine, I was doing it alone. It takes up a lot of your time and energy. My head was filled with worry and concern all the time."