Breaking News
NCP (SP) files complaint with EC over poll symbol given to independent candidate
Two held with firearms in Thane, 18 live cartridges seized
BJP will be wiped out in south India, its seats to get reduced in north: Aaditya Thackeray
Vehicles used in Viksit Bharat Yatra now being used by BJP: Sena (UBT) leader
Maharashtra: Ajit Pawar's son Parth Pawar gets Y-plus security cover
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Merit needs medium
<< Back to Elections 2024

Merit needs medium

Updated on: 24 April,2024 05:03 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Priyanka Sharma | priyanka.sharma@mid-day.com

Top

Joining The Broken News 2, Suchitra Pillai happy that OTT is tapping into her talent at this stage

Merit needs medium

Jaideep Ahlawat leads the newsroom drama; (right) Suchitra Pillai

Listen to this article
Merit needs medium
x
00:00

Not too long ago, when Suchitra Pillai had Jaideep Ahlawat as a guest on her podcast, Hear It Here, she had told him that she was manifesting an opportunity to work with him. Today, she wears a wide smile as the universe has granted her wish through the second season of The Broken News. “For me, the biggest high was to be able to work with Jaideep Ahlawat. All my portions are with him. Working with him was a dream. He is an excellent actor, who helps all his co-stars on set,” she says. The ZEE5 series—also starring Sonali Bendre, Shriya Pilgaonkar and Geetika Vidya Ohlyan—revolves around the rivalry between two news channels. 


In her two-decade-plus career, Pillai has been seen on and off in films like Dil Chahta Hai (2001), Page 3 (2005), Fashion (2008), and shows such as Hip Hip Hurray (1998). But since her OTT debut in 2017, the actor has been constantly busy, featuring in Made in Heaven, Rana Naidu (2022) and Big Girls Don’t Cry. “I am glad that I have been given so many different roles one after the other. At 53, to get these parts is wonderful, as is to work with directors who aren’t afraid to experiment. I am happy with the way the web space is utilising my talent.” 



"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Jaideep Ahlawat suchitra pillai ZEE5 Web Series News Entertainment News
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK