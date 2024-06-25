Breaking News
Ghatkopar hoarding collapse: IPS officer Quaiser Khalid suspended
Pune car crash: Bombay HC orders to release juvenile from observation home
Mumbai: Body of doc found hanging from fan in family friend's flat
Mumbai: Rs 3 crore fine for fruit market on playground
Mumbai: Mandal demands that Sion bridge be opened for Ganesh processions
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Suhana Khan drops stunning pics as she channels her inner Poo from K3G

Suhana Khan drops stunning pics as she channels her 'inner Poo' from K3G

Updated on: 25 June,2024 10:40 AM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI |

Top

Taking to Instagram, the 'Archies' actress dropped several pictures channelling her inner 'Poo' from the iconic film "Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham."

Suhana Khan drops stunning pics as she channels her 'inner Poo' from K3G

Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article
Suhana Khan drops stunning pics as she channels her 'inner Poo' from K3G
x
00:00

Suhana Khan, who is currently enjoying her time abroad, treated her followers to a series of stunning photos on Sunday.


Taking to Instagram, the 'Archies' actress dropped several pictures channelling her inner 'Poo' from the iconic film "Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham."


In the pictures, Khan looked elegant in a short denim dress paired with a stylish trench coat to combat the chilly weather.


She accessorized with black sunglasses and a luxury handbag, adding a touch of glamour as she posed with a delicate white flower.

Shortly after posting, Suhana received a shower of affection in the comments section. Her best friend Navya Naveli Nanda led the way with a red heart emoji.

Other celebs, including Maheep Kapoor (Shanaya Kapoor's mother), Bhavna Pandey (Ananya Panday's mother), and Seema Kiran Sajdeh (wife of a Bollywood personality), joined in to express their love and admiration.

Fans were quick to praise Suhana's beauty, with one user commenting that she was "too pretty to give a damn," while another declared her the "definition of gorgeous."

Last month the actress shared a couple of stunning pictures from the streets of Italy.

The 'Archies,' actress, dropped a series of gorgeous pictures on her Instagram account, wearing a black and blue floral bodycon dress with a stylish neckline. Shanaya Kapoor appeared in one of the photos.

Suhana has followed her father Shah Rukh Khan's path into acting by joining the cast of Zoya Akhtar's OTT film 'The Archies', where she starred opposite Khushi Kapoor, Vedang Raina, Agastya Nanda, and other actors.

Apart from this, the actress is also preparing to make her debut on the big screen alongside her father in the upcoming film 'The King'.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

suhana khan Instagram The Archies kabhi khushi kabhie gham bollywood news Entertainment News

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK