As we wait for an official announcement of Shah Rukh Khan's collaboration with his daughter Suhana Khan, we have got a teaser of what this father-daughter collaboration would look like. On Friday, coinciding with Women's day, King Khan dropped a video collaborating with one of his favourite women- his daughter Suhana. The two joined forces for an ad film promoting Aryan Khan's clothing line D'Yavol.

The ad begins with a zoomed-in shot of Shah Rukh wearing three rings on his fingers with the letters D'Yavol inscribed on them. His hand drips of blood after he punches on something not visible to the camera. With the hand, he marks a window pane of an abandoned train compartment with an ‘X’ sign. Later, Suhana Khan makes a dramatic entry and picks up a magic wand that emits blue light. She points it at her side of the window pane of the train and draws the Disney logo in blue. SRK and Suhana look at each other and smile and the ad ends with announcement of a new merch drop on March 17.

Suhana and SRK's big screen collaboration:

Rumour has it that Suhana Khan’s second film is inspired by the English language French production, ‘Leon: The Professional’ (1994). It has been tentatively titled ‘King’. The original film revolves around a professional hitman who reluctantly takes in a twelve-year-old after her family is murdered by a corrupt official. The two form an unusual relationship, as she becomes his protégée and learns to be like him. Director Sujoy Ghosh is adapting the revenge drama, with Shah Rukh Khan playing a role that was essayed by Jean Reno and Suhana stepping into Natalie Portman’s shoes. “Though Shah Rukh’s character is like a mentor to Suhana’s, the interpersonal dynamics, other aspects, and treatment will be altered keeping Indian sentiments in mind,” a source informed mid-day.com.

Prep is underway for the film that is slated to go on floors in May.

Meanwhile, Suhana made her acting debut last December with 'The Archies' which also features Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda and Boney Kapoor's daughter Khushi Kapoor. It is a coming-of-age musical, that follows the lives of Archie, Betty, Veronica, Jughead, Reggie, Ethel, and Dilton who will take audiences to the fictional hilly town of Riverdale. The film explores friendship, freedom love, heartbreak, and rebellion.