Sumbul, Tina and Shalin's families to confront each other on Bigg Boss 16!

Bigg Boss 16/PR image
This week Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 16 will have Shalin Bhanot, Sumbul Touqueer Khan and Tina Datta's family and friends coming over on the Weekend Ka Vaar episode. While the trio have been creating a lot of chaos and drama in the house with their ever changing relationships, it will be interesting to see what those close to them have to say!
Also joining them will be Kajol and Revathy who will appear on the show to promote their film 'Salaam Venky'.
