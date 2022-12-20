Bigg Boss 16: Sumbul Touqeer’s father speaks about his daughter making it to ‘50 Celebrity Popularity List’

He said that it was a very proud moment for him

Actress Sumbul Touqeer’s father Touqeer Khan is immensely proud of his daughter. Sumbul is the youngest rank-holder in the recently released ‘Asia's 50 Celebrity Popularity List’. The list includes the likes of Amitabh Bachchan and Ram Charan. “For me, it’s a very proud moment and it has been possible only because of Sumbul’s amazing fans in India and abroad. Sumbul has it in her and that’s why she has made it to the list. It’s a great achievement,” he says.

Sumbul, who is currently locked up in the ‘Bigg Boss’ house, has been winning hearts. While she had a rather rocky start, she has settled well and is playing the game passionately. “When Sumbul went in for the first time, it was the first time that she experienced such an environment. But slowly and steadily she grasped everything and now she has understood the game. She now openly puts up her point and raises her voice. The best thing about her is that, despite doing everything, she hasn’t lost her nature. She is talking point to point and people are liking that and this is the Sumbul that everyone wanted to see,” says her father.

He adds that while he misses her, he is sure she will go far in the game. “I feel there is a chance of her going to the finals because she isn’t shouting and handling the situations calmly. She comes at last and speaks her point in 2-3 lines and people are liking that about her. Archana, Priyanka, everyone is shouting around her, but Sumbul is calmly handling everything,” he says, adding, “I would like to say that keep playing like you are playing till now without thinking about winning. No doubt we are missing her, but it’s amazing to see her playing the game so well. Sumbul doesn’t have anyone in the house with whom she can discuss things, so that gets a bit worrying.”

