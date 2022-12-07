Breaking News
Mumbai: JJ hospital hostel gets Rs 12 crore for repairs
Mumbai: Measles-rubella vax campaign to start on Dec 15
Shraddha Walkar murder case: Exact moment Aftab Poonawala’s devious plan took shape
Mumbai: How doctors cracked bizman poisoning case
Mumbai: A gang that gets cards stuck in ATMs
AAP dislodges BJP in MCD by winning 134 wards

Subcribe to Mid-day Gold with just Rs. 899 /Year

Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Bigg Boss 16 Sumbul Touqeer gets pranked in the house

Bigg Boss 16: Sumbul Touqeer gets pranked in the house

Updated on: 07 December,2022 04:26 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

She has now become a name to watch out for

Bigg Boss 16: Sumbul Touqeer gets pranked in the house

Pic Courtesy: PR


Sumbul Touqeer is having quite a stay in the Bigg Boss house. While she fought tooth and nail to win the captaincy task, she made sure to make her point loud and clear when she was ousted from the game by Shalin. In the latest episode, Sumbul teases filmmaker Sajid Khan, who she is so close to! And, in return, Sajid pretended to be hurt by her words!


Also Read: Kangana Ranaut praises Babil Khan's performance in 'Qala'



When Sumbul gets to know he was pretending, she acted like she was hurt! Well, it was a day of pranks because next Sajid, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, and Shiv Thakare pranked Sumbul, saying that she was not loyal to them.


Another highlight of the episode was when Ankit chooses Priyanka Choudhary, Soundarya, Archana, Sumbul, Shiv, and Shalin as the people who got the privilege to nominate other people. Sumbul nominated Tina and Shalin.  Tina got nominated for being fake and Shalin for giving the same reason that he gave for nominating her i.e what her father said about him!

Also Read: Rannvijay recalls Bigg Boss 16 contestant Shiv Thakare's 'Roadies Rising' days

That's when Sumbul pitched in saying that he needs to move on and stop sticking to the past! 

Has Bigg Boss 16 lived up to your expectations?

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
Sumbul Touqeer Khan Shalin Bhanot tina dutta Bigg Boss 16 Bigg Boss Bigg Boss salman Khan bollywood news Bollywood Entertainment Bollywood News Update Bollywood Buzz

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK