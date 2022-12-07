Bigg Boss 16: Sumbul Touqeer gets pranked in the house

She has now become a name to watch out for
Pic Courtesy: PR
Sumbul Touqeer is having quite a stay in the Bigg Boss house. While she fought tooth and nail to win the captaincy task, she made sure to make her point loud and clear when she was ousted from the game by Shalin. In the latest episode, Sumbul teases filmmaker Sajid Khan, who she is so close to! And, in return, Sajid pretended to be hurt by her words!
When Sumbul gets to know he was pretending, she acted like she was hurt! Well, it was a day of pranks because next Sajid, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, and Shiv Thakare pranked Sumbul, saying that she was not loyal to them.
Another highlight of the episode was when Ankit chooses Priyanka Choudhary, Soundarya, Archana, Sumbul, Shiv, and Shalin as the people who got the privilege to nominate other people. Sumbul nominated Tina and Shalin. Tina got nominated for being fake and Shalin for giving the same reason that he gave for nominating her i.e what her father said about him!
That's when Sumbul pitched in saying that he needs to move on and stop sticking to the past!