Kangana Ranaut praises Babil Khan's performance in 'Qala', calls him a 'terrific debutant'

The young actor who is being hailed as the 'biggest discovery of the year' has earned a lot of admirers and one among them is none other than the 'Queen' of Bollywood, Kangana Ranaut!

(Pics courtesy: Kangana Ranaut-Babil Khan/ Instagram)

Legendary actor Irrfan Khan's son, Babil who made his big Bollywood debut with Anvitaa Dutt's 'Qala' -- a Netflix original, is being showered with love by his fans and the audiences.

The newest wunderkind of Bollywood, Babil's maiden performance in the psychological drama, 'Qala' is garnering positive reviews by actors and critics alike. Babil, who portrayed a character of a talented singer from the 1930s called Jagan, has apparently captivated everyone with his raw and resonant performance.

The 'Manikarnika' star who is usually hard to impress, has become a fan of Babil after watching the Dutt's directorial.

On Wednesday, Kangana took to her Instagram stories and praised Babil along with the entire team of 'Qala'.She wrote, "#Qala is a great film, it's not your usual three-act structure neither is it a literal story of the physical world, it's a metaphorical representation of creative consciousness…watch it with an open mind sit back to let it flow, magic will unfold."

She further wrote, "Director of Qala @anvita_dee is one of the greatest creative forces right now. I had the privilege of working with her in my film Queen (@anvita_dee wrote Queen) After a smashing directorial debut #bulbul in her second film as a director. She penetrates into the dreadful depths of the human psyche. And does the unthinkable dances with the demons of desire, hate jealousy, and insecurities," she wrote further.

Along with Babil's powerful debut, Kangana also praised the 'Bulbbul' star, Tripti Dimri's on-screen beauty and scintillating performance, she wrote, "All departments are great!!! special mention for all performances....@babil.i.k as a debutant is terrific...@tripti_dimri as a fellow Himachali pahadi girl makes me so proud. I just can't take my eyes off her."

While many have found shades of his great father in Babil, he has also been singled out for his freshness and originality. He’s being hailed as one of the most promising talents to enter the film industry this year!

On receiving love and appreciation from all the corners over his acting debut, a humbled Babil Khan says, "I am so overwhelmed by the response to 'Qala' and my performance! I had never imagined my first wobbly baby step into the world of acting would be received like this. I hope to keep on surprising the audience and I can't wait for new and exciting work to come my way."

Directed by Anvitaa Dutt, 'Qala' also stars Swastika Mukherjee, Amit Sial, Samir Kochhar along with Tripti Dimri and Babil Khan.

