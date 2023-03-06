Sunidhi Chauhan on getting back to stage

Sporting a svelte frame, and pulling off a defining concert at Wembley, Sunidhi on her aim to raise the bar of live acts by Indians

Sunidhi Chauhan

Sunidhi Chauhan’s recently concluded Wembley concert, I Am Home was special for more reasons than one. Apart from playing at the prestigious location, she saw this as the precursor to her signature touring property, which she intends to manage, from scratch. In this interview, she discusses her future plans as a live performer.

Edited excerpts from the interview.

What was the vision behind creating your property, I Am Home?

I have always been performing, and my performances involve live-singing and dancing. Singing live, and dancing is a different game altogether, because it requires body and breath control. One needs to alter their renditions according to the dance, and the dance, to the singing. In due course, I also started to look into the costumes, and sounds. We work on getting fresh pieces. I wanted to bring forth this [property] that I could look over in entirety. We present the same sounds, but with a different approach. People have seen me perform, and, thanks to social media, those clips are freely available online. So, they have an idea of how the songs sound. So, we want to give them a sonically different show.

You’ve undergone a dramatic physical transformation in preparation for the concert. How was that journey?

I won’t say it was difficult. I started training on December 6, because I began to feel that I was not comfortable on stage, and was out of breath. That’s not the person I was before I became a mother. So, I knew I had to get in shape, because I love feeling light. It also helps me dance and sing better. I didn’t realise how quickly I got back in shape. I realised that becoming fit is more about time management, and being consistent. It’s about being stronger in your mind, and learning to say no to the things that are not required. I wasn’t trying to prove anything.

Who are some of the international artistes whose shows you’ve been inspired by?

Many. But, whatever you see in these shows is all me, and the real me.