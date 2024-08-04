Sunidhi talked about the presence of music mafia and revealed that she hasn't got money for many movies even today

Sunidhi Chauhan is one of the most loved singers in the music industry. After being an inseparable part of the industry for years, Sunidhi knows things way better than others. The singer, who has delivered some of the most iconic songs in her melodious voice, has talked about how things are inside the industry. Chauhan shared her thoughts about the presence of music mafias, malpractices, and what she would like to change about the industry.

In a recent episode of Raj Shamani's podcast, Sunidhi shared her piece of heart and, while talking about the music mafias, she shared that one can never escape lobbying no matter where you work. "When you reach a stature, they have to pay you, because you can say that I will sing when you pay me. But when you yourself want to sing first and not worry about money, then it is a choice, and you cannot blame anyone for not getting paid," she added.

Further elaborating on not getting money for projects, Sunidhi shared personal experiences and said, "I have not got money for many movies even today. When I don't get it, it doesn't mean they don't give me. They ask, and I choose not to take it because I feel I don't want to take this amount for this song. When I realize I want to help without making them realize… then I would say my price, I would sing it, and say I don't want it because you don't want to hurt anybody's ego.”

Further in the conversation, Chauhan discussed how situations are right now. She said that it is totally a creator's call to change a singer, and there is nothing wrong with that, but at least the singer should be informed. According to Sunidhi, when a creator is planning to change a singer, at least a call should be made about the same. She also revealed that the situation is such right now that people create songs first and then select which one fits according to a particular film.

Sunidhi has belted out hit songs like 'Aisa Champion Kahan', 'Meri Payal Bole', 'Hum To Mohabbat Karega', 'Do Pyaar Karne Wale', 'Aiyo Aiyo Rama', 'Bumbro', 'Ta Thaiya Ta Thaiya', 'Mujhko Neend Aa Rahi Hai', 'Haan Mera Deewaanapan', 'Say Shava Shava', 'Tujhe Dekha Jabse', 'Khullam Khulla Pyar', 'Aa Bhi Ja', 'Skubi Dubi Du', and 'Nasha Nasha', among many others.