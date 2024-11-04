Breaking News
INS Vikrant case: Clean chit for BJP leader Kirit Somaiya
Mumbai: Central Railway sees decline in chain pulling cases
Mumbai weather updates: Air quality deteriorates, city struggles to breathe
Mumbai: Man books haircut at home, loses jewellery worth Rs 5 lakh
Mumbai: Wadala police arrest two for death threats against influencer, son
shot-button
Maharashtra Elections 2024 Maharashtra Elections 2024
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > No one asked Ranbir Netizens react as Sunil Grover questions Triptii Dimri about Animal intimate scene

'No one asked Ranbir': Netizens react as Sunil Grover questions Triptii Dimri about Animal intimate scene

Updated on: 04 November,2024 07:27 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

During his act on stage, Sunil teased Triptii Dimri about her romantic scenes with co-star Ranbir Kapoor in their 2023 film 'Animal', a moment that didn’t sit well with the internet.

'No one asked Ranbir': Netizens react as Sunil Grover questions Triptii Dimri about Animal intimate scene

Sunil Grover and Triptii Dimri

Listen to this article
'No one asked Ranbir': Netizens react as Sunil Grover questions Triptii Dimri about Animal intimate scene
x
00:00

Kartik Aaryan, Triptii Dimri, and Vidya Balan are currently basking in the success of the horror-comedy 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3'. The movie has already crossed the 100-crore mark. To promote the film, the trio appeared on 'The Kapil Sharma Show', where Sunil Grover entertained everyone as his beloved character, Dafli. During his act on stage, Sunil teased Triptii Dimri about her romantic scenes with co-star Ranbir Kapoor in their 2023 film 'Animal', a moment that didn’t sit well with the internet.



 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in)



In character as Dafli, Sunil asked Triptii, “Yeh jo Ranbir Kapoor ke saath aapne kiya, I hope woh shooting wagera thi. Aisa asli mein toh kuchh nahi tha naa?” When Triptii replied, "Bilkul nahi," Sunil jumped in delight, high-fiving her and saying, “We are friends!” Many viewers found this disrespectful and criticized Grover for his comments.

Fans found Suniel Grover disrespectful towards Triptii Dimri

One user wrote, “Triptii is sweet and calm. She took it so sportingly. Would this question be asked if she was Ananya or Janhvi? Janhvi in particular comes off as vulgar many times. But I don't recall anything negative or weird asked to her when she was on the show.” Another added, “It’s becoming as disgusting as 'Koffee with Karan'. She’s an outsider, so she’s asked such questions. Kareena did such scenes in the 2010s, and no one questioned her about that. Ranbir was in 'Animal', yet no one asked him about his scenes. They are still stuck in 'Animal' while she has done three movies since. Get a life, writers. Such embarrassing lines. Eeww.”

'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' is Kartik Aaryan’s Biggest Opener

Directed by Anees Bazmee, 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' not only exceeded expectations but also marked a significant milestone in Aaryan’s career, surpassing his previous best opener, 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2', which earned Rs 14.11 crore. This is the third successful horror-comedy release of 2024, joining 'Munjya' and 'Stree 2', hinting at a promising trend for more films in this genre in the future.

Speaking of 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3', it is the third installment in the popular 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa' franchise. The first part, 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa', released in 2007, starred Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan in lead roles. The second part, 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' (2022), starred Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani, and Tabu in the lead roles.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Tripti Dimri Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 kapil sharma netflix bollywood bollywood news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK