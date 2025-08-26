Suniel Shetty was recently seen attending an event in Bhopal, wherein he was seen losing his cool at a mimicry artist for imitating him poorly. A video of the incident has now gone viral on the internet, attracting mixed reactions from users

Actor Suniel Shetty has grabbed headlines once again after a video of him has been going viral on the internet. In a rare incident, he was seen getting angry and scolding an artist for doing a mimicry of him. He lost his temper on stage at a Bhopal event, leaving many wondering about the reason behind his such harsh reaction.

Suniel Shetty lashes out at mimicry artist

In the video that has surfaced on social media, Suniel Shetty is seen losing his temper on stage at an event, and he scolds an artist for doing a poor imitation of him. The clip shows Suniel visibly fuming, calling out the artist for the bad mimicry. It is being said that the video is from an event in Bhopal; however, the exact date of the event remains unclear.

The Hera Pheri 3 actor can be heard saying, “Tab se yeh bhaisahab alag alag dialogues bol rahe hain jo meri awaaz mein hain hi nahi. Itna ghatiya mimicry maine kabhi dekha hi nahi hai. Jab Suniel Shetty bolta hai toh ek mard ki tarah bolta hai… Yeh bachche ki tarah bol raha tha. Beta jab mimicry karte ho toh achi karni chahiye… Kharab nakal nahi karni chahiye (Now this guy is speaking different dialogues that aren't even in my voice. I've never seen such cheap mimicry. When Suniel Shetty speaks, he speaks like a man. This guy was speaking like a child. Son, when you do mimicry, do it well, don't do bad impressions)."

Hello @SunielVShetty ji, I’ve been your fan for 25 years since school days, but this side of you truly broke my heart. I always believed you were humble and grounded, but this felt arrogant.. insulting small artists like this is unfair. Really unexpected and absurd. pic.twitter.com/x1h2G0dvCh — डॉ नत्थूलाल 🇮🇳 (@beingbbt) August 26, 2025

Following Suniel's reaction, the mimicry artist is heard apologising to Suniel in the video, saying, “Sorry sir, main bilkul aapki mimicry karne ki koshish nahi kar raha tha (Sorry sir, I was not trying to mimic you at all)."

Suniel replied to him, saying, “Koshish karna bhi mat beta. Abhi bahut time hai Suniel Shetty banne mein. Peeche bal bandha ne kuch nahi hota… Abhi bacha hai, lagta hai Suniel Shetty ki action films dekhi nahi hai isne (Don't even try, kid. You've got a long way to go before you become Suniel Shetty. Tying your hair back doesn't make you one... Looks like you haven’t watched Suniel Shetty's action films."

The actor then turned his attention to the gathering of the audience at the event and thanked them for coming.

Suniel Shetty upcoming movies

Suniel was recently seen in the show Hunter Season 2, which had a face-off between him and Jackie Shroff. Next, be seen in the comedy-drama Welcome To The Jungle, directed by Ahmed Khan. Along with Suniel, the film also stars Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, Sanjay Dutt, Arshad Warsi, Lara Dutta, Disha Patani, Raveena Tandon and others in key roles.

He will soon be reuniting with Akshay and Paresh Rawal on screen on the much-awaited Hera Pheri 3, helmed by Priyadarshan.