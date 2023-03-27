Sunil Grover: Was offered 10 scripts that weren’t comedies

Sunil Grover says industry hasn’t pigeon-holed him as a comic even as he is ready to tickle audience’s funny bone with United Kacche

United Kacche revolves around Indian immigrants in the UK

Sunil Grover is in no hurry to break stereotypes. Instead, he is happy making people laugh with his comedies. His next, United Kacche, sees him as an Indian immigrant in London, whose troubles in a foreign land result in hilarious situations. “Such series should be encouraged because it is always great to spread more smiles. Our intent has been to create a funny and feel-good show, which you can sit back and enjoy,” he says of the ZEE5 offering.

Grover, who has been a part of the entertainment industry for over 20 years, shot to fame as a comedian, thanks to his shows Kya Aap Paanchvi Fail Champu Hain, Comedy Circus, Comedy Nights with Kapil, and The Kapil Sharma Show. Of late, the actor has been dabbling in different genres, be it the political drama Tandav, or the Amitabh Bachchan-led family drama, Goodbye (2022). In an industry that is quick to typecast actors, Grover counts himself lucky to be offered diverse roles. “I was offered eight to 10 scripts last year that weren’t comedies. I couldn’t do most of them because at times, I didn’t like the script, and other times, there were date issues. But the important point is that the industry has started to accept me in roles other than that of a comic,” he states.

As much as he enjoys the varied parts, Grover notes that the pressure on comedians to prove their versatility only highlights that the genre of comedy is taken for granted. “I don’t know why we believe that we will be acknowledged [only] if we do serious roles. I respect every actor who can perform comedy. It’s the toughest form of art.”