Sunil Lahiri on Alia Bhatt, 'I am not sure how convincing she will look as Sita'

Adipurush, a film based on the legendary Indian mythology Ramayana, captivated audiences even before it touched theatres. Fans had high hopes for this picture, but Om Raut's magnum opus fell short of expectations. In fact, the Prabhas-Kriti Sanon film earned a lot of criticism for its language and visual effects. So, the cast of Ramanand Sagar's Ramayana came up and openly expressed their dissatisfaction with the film. For the past few weeks, there has been speculation that Nitesh Tiwari is in discussions to make another film on Ramayana starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.

Sunil Lahiri who played Laxman in Ramanad Saagar's Ramayana voiced concerns about Alia Bhatt as Sita in 'Ramayana' in an interview with Hindustan Times. He believes that both Ranbir Kapoor and Alia are good performers and that they would give the topic justice. He went on to say that Ranbir is a good choice for the character of Ram and can provide a strong performance. Sunil while talking about the 2 States actress, said, “Alia too is talented but I think if Alia had done the role of Sita five years earlier, she would have done more justice to the character. It’s my personal opinion. I feel Alia has changed in the last few years. I am not sure how convincing she will look as Sita now.”

According to recent reports, actor Yash, who was most recently seen in KGF: Chapter 2, has been contacted for the character of Raavan in Nitesh Tiwari's film. However, as per the reports in News18, Yash has declined the offer.

Aside from her Hollywood debut 'Heart Of Stone', in which she co-stars with Jamie Dornan and Gal Gadot, Alia Bhatt has 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani' in the works. Karan Johar will return to the director's chair with this picture after an almost 7-year absence. Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, and Jaya Bachchan all play important parts in this film. She also has Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra in 'Jee Le Zaraa'. Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor has Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s ‘Animal' alongside Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna and Tripti Dimri.