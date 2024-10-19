The first look poster of Sunny Deol in Jaat shows him holding a helicopter rotor with an intense expression on his face. Jaat is directed by Gopichand Malineni

Today marks a special occasion as we celebrate the birthday of the action superstar Sunny Deol with a grand reveal of the action-packed first look poster and the official title of his much-anticipated film, 'Jaat'. Directed by the dynamic Gopichand Malineni and produced by the renowned Mythri Movie Makers and People Media Factory, 'Jaat' promises to be a cinematic spectacle like no other.

The first look poster, unveiled today, showcases Sunny Deol in a powerful and intense avatar, setting the tone for what audiences can expect from this action-packed film. The poster hints at the high-octane drama and larger-than-life action sequences that are set to redefine the genre.

The poster sees him hold something that looks like a helicopter rotor. Looking at this, it reminded netizens of his popular 'Handpump ukhaadna scene'. Netizens pointed out: 'Handpump ke baad pankha ukhaad diya'.

Sunny Deol, known for his commanding screen presence and impactful performances, teams up with Gopichand Malineni, a director celebrated for his ability to blend intense action with compelling narratives. This collaboration is set to deliver an unparalleled cinematic experience that will captivate audiences nationwide.

'Jaat' features a stellar cast including Randeep Hooda, Vineet Kumar Singh, Saiyami Kher and Regina Cassandra in pivotal roles, adding depth and dynamism to the film. The production is being handled on a grand scale by leading production houses, Mythri Movie Makers and People Media Factory, ensuring top-notch quality and entertainment.

Jaat to present Sunny Deol in a never-seen-before avatar

Coming off two hits in Krack (2021) and Veera Simha Reddy (2023), Malineni has designed a massive action entertainer for his maiden Hindi offering. Though Deol built his career largely as an action hero, the director is confident that his film will showcase a new facet of the actor. “I’ll present him in a never-before-seen action avatar. After Gadar 2 released, I narrated the story to Sunny sir. He said yes immediately, adding that he was looking for this kind of a role. Sunny sir doesn’t play a man in uniform. While it is the story of a common man who takes on [the system] to fight for what is right, it is an unusual concept. The story is inspired from various real-life incidents, which people will [understand] when they watch the movie,” says the director. The Hindi movie will be dubbed in Malayalam, Telugu, Kannada and Tamil.

The film's music is composed by the sensational Thaman S, with Rishi Punjabi handling the cinematography, Navin Nooli overseeing the editing, and Avinash Kolla in charge of production design. The technical crew, including action choreographers Anl Arasu, Ram Laxman, and Venkat, promises to deliver breathtaking stunts and action sequences.