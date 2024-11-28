Breaking News
Sunny Deol shares a heartfelt video to wish son Karan Deol on his birthday

Updated on: 28 November,2024 08:41 AM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI |

Sunny Deol's elder son Karan Deol celebrates his 34th birthday today. The 'Gadar' actor took to Instagram to share a video featuring adorable father and son pictures.

Sunny Deol shares a heartfelt video to wish son Karan Deol on his birthday

Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article
Sunny Deol shares a heartfelt video to wish son Karan Deol on his birthday
Beloved actor and proud father Sunny Deol celebrated his elder son Karan Deol's birthday with a touching montage of pictures and videos.


Sunny, who also has a younger son, Rajveer, took to social media to share the special bond he shares with his sons.


The video begins with a clip of Sunny and Karan in a stunning mountain setting, surrounded by clouds.


In the selfie video, Sunny is heard saying, "Father-son over here. We are on top of a roof, trying to collect clouds."

The montage features several memorable moments, including candid shots of the duo, an image from Karan's wedding day, and a beautiful moment of Karan posing with his grandfather, legendary actor Dharmendra. Sunny's younger son, Rajveer, is also seen in some of the pictures.

Towards the end of the video, Sunny shares an emotional moment, saying, "Love you, beta!"

Sunny captioned the post, "Happy Birthday My Rocky! You are my pride and my heart."

 
 
 
 
 
A post shared by Sunny Deol (@iamsunnydeol)

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sunny will be next seen in 'Jaat'. The cast also includes Randeep Hooda, Vineet Kumar Singh, Saiyami Kher, and Regina Cassandra.

Sunny also stars in 'Lahore 1947,' directed by the renowned Rajkumar Santoshi.

This much-awaited film features Sunny Deol and Preity G Zinta in pivotal roles. Announced last October, the film has garnered attention for its star-studded cast and promising storyline. Actors Shabana Azmi and Ali Fazal will also appear in the film, with Sunny sharing screen space with his son Karan Deol.

Additionally, Sunny has the war film 'Border 2' in his lineup.

