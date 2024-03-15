Breaking News
BJP wants to win more than 400 LS seats to 'change' Constitution, claims Uddhav Thackeray
Maharashtra: Deer antlers of Rs 60 lakh seized in Palghar; two held
Maharashtra: 59 booked for obscenity after bar raid in Navi Mumbai
Mumbai: BMC announces 5 per cent water cut across city till April 2024
Lok Sabha polls: Mahayuti seat sharing talks will be over soon, says Fadnavis
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Sunny Hinduja They enrich Indian cinema with their acts
<< Back to Elections 2024

Sunny Hinduja: ‘They enrich Indian cinema with their acts’

Updated on: 15 March,2024 05:38 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Hiren Kotwani | hiren.kotwani@mid-day.com

Top

Sunny Hinduja, who graduated from FTII in 2008, proud to see batchmates Rajkummar, Jaideep and Vijay attain success in Bollywood

Sunny Hinduja: ‘They enrich Indian cinema with their acts’

Sunny Hinduja, Rajkummar Rao, Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma

Listen to this article
Sunny Hinduja: ‘They enrich Indian cinema with their acts’
x
00:00

Give him the part of an investigative journalist in The Railway Men (2023), or an IAS hopeful in Aspirants (2021), Sunny Hinduja has a knack for effortlessly slipping into diverse roles. Is such command over the art entirely instinctive? Far from that. The actor, in fact, attributes it to his years at the Film & Television Institute of India (FTII). “Training is the foundation of any actor’s career. It not only hones our skills but also instils discipline and dedication. I’m immensely proud to have been a part of FTII, a revered institution that has produced some of the finest talents in Indian cinema,” beams Hinduja, who graduated in 2008.


If one looks closely, the 2008 batch has given Bollywood some of its finest actors today—from Rajkummar Rao to Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma. Hinduja naturally feels a sense of pride to see his batchmates earn their place on the silver screen. He says, “From mainstream cinema to independent projects, their contribution is remarkable. At the same time, they are also enriching Indian cinema with their compelling acts.” 


FTII holds a special place in the history of Indian cinema, having been instrumental in shaping the careers of stalwarts like Shabana Azmi, Naseeruddin Shah, Jaya Bachchan, and the late Om Puri. To Hinduja, it will always remain the place that nurtured him as an artiste and helped him reach where he has today. “I’m deeply grateful for the guidance and mentorship I received during my time there, which influences my work to this day,” says the actor, who plays a crucial role in today’s release, Yodha. 


"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Sunny Hinduja Jaideep Ahlawat Rajkummar Rao vijay varma bollywood news Entertainment News
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK