Sunny Leone and Daniel Weber are parents of three children - daughter Nisha, whom they adopted, and twin boys, Noah and Asher, who were born via surrogacy.

Daniel Weber, Sunny Leone Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article Sunny Leone shares her wedding picture with Daniel Weber on anniversary: ‘We made a commitment in front of God’ x 00:00

Actress Sunny Leone, who is married to Daniel Weber shared a heartfelt post as the couple marked their wedding anniversary on Tuesday. Coinciding with the festival of Gudi Padwa, Sunny shared a throwback picture from their wedding at a Gurudwara. She is seen wearing a red Indian ensemble that is adorned with embellishments. Meanwhile, Daniel looked debonair in a beige and red sherwani.

She wrote on Instagram, “We made a commitment in front of God and promised to be together not only in the good times but the really bad ones as well. God has blessed us and our family with so much love! And I hope we continue this path hand in hand forever baby love @dirrty99 Happy Anniversary!”

ADVERTISEMENT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sunny Leone (@sunnyleone)

Sunny and Daniel are parents of three children - daughter Nisha, whom they adopted, and twin boys, Noah and Asher, who were born via surrogacy.

Sunny Leone, who hosts the dating reality show ‘MTV Splitsvilla X5: ExSqueeze Me Please’ recently garnered headlines after she revealed that her ex-partner cheated on her. She said, “I also was engaged once before I met my husband. I had a gut feeling that something was wrong, and something was really wrong... He was cheating on me! I just asked him if he loved me anymore, and he was like, 'No, I don’t love you anymore'."

The actress added, “This was two months before our wedding. A destination wedding in Hawaii, the dress was picked, everything was done... And it was like the worst feeling ever. But then God does amazing things and sends an angel, my current husband who was there when my mom passed away, and also when my dad passed away. And he has been here since.

Before marrying Daniel, Sunny reportedly dated comedian Russell Peters till they broke up in 2007. She was later engaged to Matt Erikson, a vice president of marketing at Playboy Enterprises, but they called it quits in 2008.

On the work front, Sunny Leone, who was last seen in the Anurag Kashyap directorial ‘Kennedy’, is joining forces with music composer Himesh Reshammiya and choreographer-director Prabhudeva for an upcoming untitled film.

(With inputs from IANS)