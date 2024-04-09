Breaking News
Mumbai: Fall of charas, and rise of MD
Mumbai: How Bandra’s Hill Road became hawker-free
Mumbai: Woman held for posting nude dance video online
Mumbai: BMC to survey roads for potholes, activists not hopeful
Mumbai: Three arrested for kidnapping youth at Borivli
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Sunny Leone shares her wedding picture with Daniel Weber on anniversary We made a commitment in front of God
<< Back to Elections 2024

Sunny Leone shares her wedding picture with Daniel Weber on anniversary: ‘We made a commitment in front of God’

Updated on: 09 April,2024 04:51 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Sunny Leone and Daniel Weber are parents of three children - daughter Nisha, whom they adopted, and twin boys, Noah and Asher, who were born via surrogacy.

Sunny Leone shares her wedding picture with Daniel Weber on anniversary: ‘We made a commitment in front of God’

Daniel Weber, Sunny Leone Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article
Sunny Leone shares her wedding picture with Daniel Weber on anniversary: ‘We made a commitment in front of God’
x
00:00

Actress Sunny Leone, who is married to Daniel Weber shared a heartfelt post as the couple marked their wedding anniversary on Tuesday. Coinciding with the festival of Gudi Padwa, Sunny shared a throwback picture from their wedding at a Gurudwara. She is seen wearing a red Indian ensemble that is adorned with embellishments. Meanwhile, Daniel looked debonair in a beige and red sherwani. 


She wrote on Instagram, “We made a commitment in front of God and promised to be together not only in the good times but the really bad ones as well. God has blessed us and our family with so much love! And I hope we continue this path hand in hand forever baby love @dirrty99 Happy Anniversary!”


 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sunny Leone (@sunnyleone)


Sunny and Daniel are parents of three children - daughter Nisha, whom they adopted, and twin boys, Noah and Asher, who were born via surrogacy.

Sunny Leone, who hosts the dating reality show ‘MTV Splitsvilla X5: ExSqueeze Me Please’ recently garnered headlines after she revealed that her ex-partner cheated on her. She said, “I also was engaged once before I met my husband. I had a gut feeling that something was wrong, and something was really wrong... He was cheating on me! I just asked him if he loved me anymore, and he was like, 'No, I don’t love you anymore'."

The actress added, “This was two months before our wedding. A destination wedding in Hawaii, the dress was picked, everything was done... And it was like the worst feeling ever. But then God does amazing things and sends an angel, my current husband who was there when my mom passed away, and also when my dad passed away. And he has been here since. 

Before marrying Daniel, Sunny reportedly dated comedian Russell Peters till they broke up in 2007. She was later engaged to Matt Erikson, a vice president of marketing at Playboy Enterprises, but they called it quits in 2008. 

On the work front, Sunny Leone, who was last seen in the Anurag Kashyap directorial ‘Kennedy’, is joining forces with music composer Himesh Reshammiya and choreographer-director Prabhudeva for an upcoming untitled film. 

(With inputs from IANS)

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

sunny leone Entertainment News splitsvilla bollywood news Entertainment News Update
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK