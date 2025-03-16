Sunny Sankari Ki Tulsi Kumari finally has a release date. Days after Holi, the makers announced the release date of the romantic drama. The movie will hit the big screen on September 12, 2025.

Varun Dhawan & Janhvi Kapoor

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, starring Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor along with Sanya Malhotra and Rohit Saraf, is directed by Shashank Khaitan and is one of the most anticipated projects of the year. The movie finally has a release date. Days after Holi, the makers announced the release date of the romantic drama. The movie will hit the big screen on September 12, 2025.

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari is slated to be a romantic drama in line with Shashank Khaitan's previous films like Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania and its sequel Badrinath Ki Dulhania. Earlier, when the team announced a romantic drama starring Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor, speculation was rife that the actress would replace Alia Bhatt in Khaitan's Dulhania franchise. However, it was later clarified that this film is not a part of the same franchise.

About Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari

The team wrapped up filming last year in September after shooting in Udaipur. Janhvi and Varun were supposedly left to shoot a dance sequence. Now, reports suggest that the makers have completed the entire shoot, and the movie is currently in post-production.

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari is written and directed by Shashank Khaitan. The film features an ensemble cast, including Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor in the lead roles, alongside Sanya Malhotra, Rohit Saraf, Maniesh Paul, and Akshay Oberoi. The rom-com is produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Shashank Khaitan.

Janhvi Kapoor & Varun Dhawan's work front

On the work front, Varun has quite an interesting lineup in his kitty. The actor, who was most recently seen in Atlee's Baby John, has Border 2 co-starring Sunny Deol and Diljit Dosanjh. He is also set to shoot for his father David Dhawan’s yet-untitled entertainer. This yet-untitled project marks the father-son duo’s fourth collaboration after Main Tera Hero (2014), Judwaa 2 (2017), and Coolie No. 1 (2020).

Meanwhile, Janhvi Kapoor also has a busy year with three films in her pipeline. She will return as a beautiful village girl in the sequel to the Jr. NTR-starrer. Apart from that, she will star alongside Sidharth Malhotra in Param Sundari. In the meantime, Janhvi has already begun shooting for her second Telugu film with Ram Charan.