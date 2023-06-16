Sunny Singh, who plays the role of Laxman in Adipurush, talks about the difficulties of pulling off this role

Adipurush stars Prabhas and Sunny Singh

Listen to this article Sunny Singh on playing Lakshman in Adipurush: Had goosebumps many a time on the set while shooting | Exclusive x 00:00

It was in the year 2021 that actor Sunny Singh announced that he will be playing the character of Lakshman in the movie 'Adipurush', which stars Prabhas in the character of Raghava, Kriti Sanon as Janaki, Saif Ali Khan as Lankesh. 'Adipurush' is a mythological film, based on the Indian epic Ramayana, written and directed by Om Raut. The movie is produced by T-Series and Retrophiles.

Ahead of the film's release, Mid-day.com caught up with the actor at an event, where the Pyaar Ka Punchnama and Sonu Ke Titu Ke Sweety star talked about how he always wanted to become a hero. Sunny mentioned, "I was around five or six years old when I manifested that I wanted to be a hero. With time, the hard work has paid off."

When asked about his role as Lakshman in the movie 'Adipurush', the actor added, "It was difficult to play the character, given that we had to dub the dialogues in Telugu as well and also had to work on our bodies. Plus we had various action sequences to work on. It took more than 100 days!"

This is the first action film for Sunny as an actor. He stated, "I had goosebumps many a time on the set while shooting for this movie. It is a very special movie for me." Adipurush is one of the most expensive Indian film ever made, with a budget of ₹500 crore (US$63 million).

After Adipurush, Sunny Singh will be seen in a family comedy 'Luv Ki Arrange Marriage' opposite Avneet Kaur, which is going to be directed by Ishrat Khan.

The 'Adipurush' anticipation has finally come to an end as the movie was released in the theatres today. Even a night before the release, people were seen celebrating love for Prabhas and his character of Lord Ram in the movie with fire-crackers, drums and more. One seat was reserved in the name of 'Bajrang' (Hanuman) in every theatre. There was high anticipation in the run-up to the release of the movie, with thousands of tickets booked in advance. However, the movie has been receiving mixed responses ever since its release.