Remember 'Ghajini'? The 2008 film starring Aamir Khan is one of the most loved films in Hindi cinema, but 'Ghajini' was a remake—yes, you heard that right. Aamir Khan's film was a remake of Suriya's 2005 film of the same name. Now, as Suriya gears up for his pan-Indian cinematic spectacle 'Kanguva', during the press conference, the actor thanked Mr Perfectionist for introducing him to the entire fraternity

Suriya thanked Aamir Khan

While addressing the media, Suriya shared, "I can’t thank you all enough for the love you have been giving me. If I have to recollect, it started with Aamir sir coming to the media and talking about me, saying, 'He is the person who did the original version of 'Ghajini'.' It all started there, and he introduced me to the entire media, the entire fraternity, and the country. Thanks to him for putting my name on the map. 'Ghajini' was a very important film, and then 'Singham' was a very important film."

The film was initially slated for release on October 11. However, the makers announced its postponement to avoid a clash with Rajinikanth's 'Vettaiyaan'. The Tamil film marks Rajinikanth's 170th project and Amitabh Bachchan's debut in Tamil cinema. The film also stars Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati, and Manju Warrier in key roles.

Earlier, at an event revealing the postponement, Suriya said, “For almost three years, over 1,000 people have given their heart and soul to this film. Siva and the team worked in testing conditions to make 'Kanguva' a reality. I believe that you, the audience, will shower the love and respect upon 'Kanguva'’s release.” The film is planned for release in 10 languages. Now, 'Kanguva' will hit the big screens on November 14, 2024.

About Suriya and Bobby Deol's Kanguva

Directed by Siva, Kanguva is the biggest and most expensive film of the year. With an estimated budget of over Rs 350 crore, it's bigger than Pushpa, Singham, and several other big films. Moreover, the film has been shot across seven different countries on various continents. The makers had a very specific look in mind, as this is a unique film set in the prehistoric period. They even hired experts from Hollywood for key technical departments such as action and cinematography. The film also boasts one of the biggest war sequences ever, featuring over 10,000 people.