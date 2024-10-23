Breaking News
Baba Siddique murder: ‘Shooters were in direct contact with Anmol Bishnoi’
Mumbai: 10-year-old girl battles for life after being slapped by tutor
Naupada hit-and-run: Police arrest 28-year-old Merc driver
Exclusive | Palghar: 2 freed after 9 years in jail, as court slams botched investigation
Mumbai: Locals, activists raise concerns with BMC over concreting of Bandra Fort garden
shot-button
Maharashtra Elections 2024 Maharashtra Elections 2024
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Suriya thanks Aamir Khan for putting him on the map after Ghajini calls Rajinikanth the only superstar

Suriya thanks Aamir Khan for putting him ‘on the map’ after Ghajini, calls Rajinikanth ‘the only superstar’

Updated on: 23 October,2024 06:21 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Suriya gears up for his pan-Indian cinematic spectacle 'Kanguva', during the press conference, the actor thanked Mr Perfectionist Aamir Khan for introducing him to the entire fraternity

Suriya thanks Aamir Khan for putting him ‘on the map’ after Ghajini, calls Rajinikanth ‘the only superstar’

In Pic: Suriya thanks Aamir Khan

Listen to this article
Suriya thanks Aamir Khan for putting him ‘on the map’ after Ghajini, calls Rajinikanth ‘the only superstar’
x
00:00

Remember 'Ghajini'? The 2008 film starring Aamir Khan is one of the most loved films in Hindi cinema, but 'Ghajini' was a remake—yes, you heard that right. Aamir Khan's film was a remake of Suriya's 2005 film of the same name. Now, as Suriya gears up for his pan-Indian cinematic spectacle 'Kanguva', during the press conference, the actor thanked Mr Perfectionist for introducing him to the entire fraternity 


Suriya thanked Aamir Khan


While addressing the media, Suriya shared, "I can’t thank you all enough for the love you have been giving me. If I have to recollect, it started with Aamir sir coming to the media and talking about me, saying, 'He is the person who did the original version of 'Ghajini'.' It all started there, and he introduced me to the entire media, the entire fraternity, and the country. Thanks to him for putting my name on the map. 'Ghajini' was a very important film, and then 'Singham' was a very important film."


Suriya's 'Kanguva' Release Date Pushed for Rajinikanth's 'Vettaiyaan'

The film was initially slated for release on October 11. However, the makers announced its postponement to avoid a clash with Rajinikanth's 'Vettaiyaan'. The Tamil film marks Rajinikanth's 170th project and Amitabh Bachchan's debut in Tamil cinema. The film also stars Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati, and Manju Warrier in key roles.

Earlier, at an event revealing the postponement, Suriya said, “For almost three years, over 1,000 people have given their heart and soul to this film. Siva and the team worked in testing conditions to make 'Kanguva' a reality. I believe that you, the audience, will shower the love and respect upon 'Kanguva'’s release.” The film is planned for release in 10 languages. Now, 'Kanguva' will hit the big screens on November 14, 2024.

About Suriya and Bobby Deol's Kanguva

Directed by Siva, Kanguva is the biggest and most expensive film of the year. With an estimated budget of over Rs 350 crore, it's bigger than Pushpa, Singham, and several other big films. Moreover, the film has been shot across seven different countries on various continents. The makers had a very specific look in mind, as this is a unique film set in the prehistoric period. They even hired experts from Hollywood for key technical departments such as action and cinematography. The film also boasts one of the biggest war sequences ever, featuring over 10,000 people.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

aamir khan suriya ghajini Entertainment News bollywood Entertainment Top Stories

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK