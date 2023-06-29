Sushant Singh Rajput Death case: Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis says, ‘the investigation is still ongoing’

Deputy Chief Minister, Devendra Fadnavis, has provided an update on the Sushant Singh Rajput's death case, says, 'the credibility of the evidence is being assessed, and the investigation is still ongoing'

It's been three years since Sushant Singh Rajput died, yet the gap left by his untimely death remains. His fans miss him almost every day, and there isn't a day that goes by that social media isn't flooded with his memories. Nobody could deny that a thorough inquiry was underway following the death of the Kedarnath actor. The CBI later became involved in the case. And now, three years later, Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, has provided an update on the situation.

In a recent interview, Fadnavis was asked about the CBI probe that had been requested in the case, and the deputy chief minister stated that the credibility of the evidence is being assessed, and the investigation is still ongoing.

Devendra Fadnavis told Republic that initially, the material supplied was based on gossip, but later, several persons claimed to have solid evidence in the case. They were then instructed to turn over the evidence to the police.

“Currently, we are in the process of examining the credibility of the presented evidence. The investigation is still in progress, and it would be premature for me to provide any comments on the eventual outcome of the case at this stage," the politician added.

Meanwhile, Sushant Singh Rajput's 3rd death anniversary was recently marked on June 14th. Several actors have taken to social media to pay homage to the late actor. Sara Ali Khan shared numerous photos from their Kedarnath shoot as well as a lengthy tribute to her late co-star. Kriti Sanon, on the other side, remembered her Raabta co-star with a red love emoji. Rhea Chakraborty also mourned the late actor and shared an unseen clip with him.

To note, the late actor last appeared in Dil Bechara, which was released after his sad death. Sanjana Sanghi co-stars with Sushant Singh Rajput in the film. The movie is about the story of Kizie and Manny who have opposite personalities, and their fight against cancer is the one thing that connects them. Love eventually embraces them, but they have no idea what fate has in store for them.