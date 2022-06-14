Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti pens down emotional note on actor's 2nd death anniversary

Breaking News
Updated on: 14 June,2022 02:26 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Shweta Singh Kirti posted a heartfelt note on social media that will surely leave you with a heavy heart

Sushant Singh Rajput with a fan/picture courtesy: Shweta Singh Kirti's Official Instagram account


Sushant Singh Rajput's untimely demise has left a void not only in the heart of his family members but also in the hearts of his fans. On his 2nd death anniversary, the late actor's sister, Sushant Singh Rajput's sister, Shweta Singh Kirti posted a heartfelt note on social media that will surely leave you with a heavy heart.

"It has been 2 years since you left your mortal abode, Bhai, but you have become immortal because of the values you stood for. Kindness, compassion and love for all were your virtues. You wanted to do so much for so many. We shall continue to model after your wonderful virtues and ideals in your honor. Bhai, you have changed the world for the better and will continue to do so even in your absence. Let us all light a lamp today and perform a selfless action to bring a smile to someone's face" she wrote.




 
 
 
 
 
