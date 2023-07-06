Sushmita along with her kid Alisah headed to Paris, France for a vacation before she starts college

Sushmita Sen enjoys vacation with daughter Alisah

Listen to this article Sushmita Sen gives a glimpse of daughter Alisah's first trip to Paris; watch x 00:00

Sushmita Sen, as everyone knows, adopted two adorable girls who are now young adults. Renee and Alisah have grown into lovely girls. Alisah is all set to move out of her home to study abroad. Sushmita along with her kid headed to Paris, France for a vacation before she starts college. It was Alisah's first time.

On Wednesday, Sushmita shared a sweet video of her having an adorable moment with her kid near the Eiffel Tower. In the video, Alisah and Sushmita were dancing beneath the Eiffel Tower in Paris, enjoying the moment. Sushmita described this moment as, "#magicalalisah My Shona's first trip to #parisfrance before she leaves to study abroad!!! How time flies...I will forever cherish our dance!!! #foreverinlove #Maa #eiffeltower #Alisahbucketlist #traveldiaries #dancewithdestiny #duggaduggal love you guys!!! #sharing #happiness".

As soon as Sushmita shared the post on her social media, several of her followers and friends commented on it. One of Sushmita's fans wrote a long letter thanking her for being true to her vision. The person wrote, “You are such a beautiful human being Sushmita. You actually personified how to accept another human being who isn't related to you and give that person so much love that their whole life changes. You stopped a whole generational trauma from happening and reversed the damage that would have trickled down to more generations. Thank you so much for this and thank you so much for being true to your vision as a real Miss Universe.”

Sushmita's former sister-in-law Charu Asopa replied to the post by leaving a heart emoji in the comments area. Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen divorced about a month ago, yet the actress remains close to her ex-sister-in-law Sushmita Sen.

For the uninitiated, Charu recently spoke about her upcoming TV programme Kaisa Hai Ye Rishta Anjana, which would mark her return to television.

Sushmita Sen, on the other hand, has 'Taali' in her kitty. Taali is a film about a transgender activist. The series' official release date is yet unknown. Last year, the actress released her first look from the series.