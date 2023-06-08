Breaking News
'Love will stay': Rajeev Sen confirms divorce from ex-wife Charu Asopa with an emotional note

Updated on: 08 June,2023 05:01 PM IST  |  Mumbai
The reports of Rajeev and Charu having trouble in their paradise started doing rounds in the very first year of their marriage. However, they gave their troubled marriage a chance and welcomed their daughter Ziana into their lives on November 1, 2021

Bollywood actor Sushmita Sen's brother Rajeev Sen has officially parted ways with Television actor Charu Asopa. After serving a cooling period of six months, Rajeev and Charu finalised their divorce after a hearing in court. 


On Thursday, Rajeev Sen took to his Instagram story and posted an old photo with his ex-wife Charu Asopa and penned a heart-melting note as he confirmed the news of his divorce with his social media followers. 


While captioning the cute throwback photo of himself with his ex-wife, Rajeev wrote, “There are no goodbyes! Just two people who just couldn't hold on to each other. Love will stay. We will always remain Mom and Dad to our daughter.”


Take a look at Rajvee's post here:

For the unversed, after dating for a while, Rajeev Sen and Charu Asopa solemnised their relationship and tied the knot on June 16, 2019, in Goa. Their Goa wedding was reportedly a lavish and grand affair. 

According to a report in ETimes, problems began cropping up between Rajeeb and Charu in the early months of their marriage, before their first anniversary to be precise, due to which they didn't even celebrate their first wedding anniversary together. 

The reports of Rajeev and Charu having trouble in their paradise started doing rounds in the very first year of their marriage. However, they gave their troubled marriage a chance and welcomed their daughter Ziana into their lives on November 1, 2021. 

The couple tried to be back together for the sake of their daughter and had previously called off their divorce. Unfortunately, things didn't go well between them and Rajeev and Charu eventually headed for a divorce. 

Also Read: Doing this for daughter Ziana: Charu Asopa on decision to end her marriage with Rajeev Sen

 

Back in 2022, Asopa opened up about her decision to end her marriage with Sen in a blog post. She said, "I know people have a lot of questions about me, have doubts about me. Many are thinking I am wrong but I want to say that I am taking this decision after thinking about it for a long time. Mein kisi jaldbaazi mein ya emotional hoke yeh decision nahi le rahi hun apne poore hosh o awaz mein yeh faisla le rahi hun (I am not deciding in a hurry or emotionally. I am taking it consciously). It is not for me, it is for Ziana."

The now-divorced couple, Rajeev and Charu are currently co-parenting their daughter Ziana. 

