Sushmita Sen took to her social media handle to share a happy video from the sets of 'Aarya 3'. The show is expected to release in July

Listen to this article Sushmita Sen wraps the shoot of 'Aarya 3'; shares happy video from the set x 00:00

Actor Sushmita Sen who had resumed the shoot of 'Aarya 3' in April has now wrapped up the shoot for the season. Announcing the same, Sen took to her Instagram handle to share a happy video of herself from the sets of the show.

In the video, Sushmita Sen is seen laughing her heart out and grooving with director Ram Madhvani. She is also seen giving co-star Sikandar Kher a hug in the video. Sharing the video, Sushmita wrote, "And it’s a wrap! #Aarya3," along with multiple emojis expressing her joy.

"Here’s to @amitamadhvani @madhvaniram #kapilsharma #Shradha @disneyplushotstar @officialrmfilms @endemolshineind & the MOST AMAZING CAST & CREW EVER!!! Thank you #aaryafamily. Warmest hug ever Daulat @sikandarkher. I love you guys," she added.

The shoot of 'Aarya 3' had come to a halt in February this year after Sushmita Sen who plays the titular role suffered a cardiac arrest. After suffering from a stroke, she underwent treatment and had an angioplasty and she kept sharing her health updates on social media. The 'Aarya' actor informed her fans through social media that she was diagnosed with a 95 per cent blockage in the main artery.

In one of her live sessions, Sushmita requested the younger generation to get their hearts checked at regular intervals. Fans have always found the actor inspiring for her unconventional personal and professional choices.

Ahead of resuming shoot in Jaipur in April, Sushmita went live on Instagram and spoke to her fans about her life, state of mind and health. Sushmita is celebrated for her inspiring and positive attitude towards life. The actor repeatedly said during the live session that she felt blessed and privileged as her fans constantly sent her good wishes during her tough time.

'Aarya' Season 1 was released in June 2020; Season 2 was released in December 2021; and Season 3 is expected to be released in July 2023 on Disney+Hotstar.

Meanwhile, Sushmita completed the dubbing for 'Taali'. The series is based on the life of transgender Shreegauri Sawant. She was one of the petitioners in the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA) case of 2013, in connection with which the Supreme Court recognised a transgender person as the third gender.