Aarya 3: Sushmita Sen is out for revenge again

Sushmita Sen's crime drama Aarya 3 to roll in December, with Rajasthan and Mumbai on the itinerary

A still from Aarya

The second season of Aarya left the audience with the promise that the protagonist, essayed by Sushmita Sen, was ready to rule the drug ring in Rajasthan with an iron fist. Now, creator Ram Madhvani and Sandeep Modi have charted the story ahead. Word is that the third instalment will go on floors in December with Sen stepping into the shoes of the reluctant drug lord. “The cast will begin the prep in October, brushing up on their basic ammunition training and doing readings before they face the camera. The bigger chunk will be shot in Mumbai, with a small portion envisioned in Rajasthan,” says a source.

Sikandar Kher

Sikandar Kher will reprise his role of Daulat, who has gone on to become a trusted figure in Aarya’s life. Considering the Disney+ Hotstar series is known for its fine writing, the actor admits he is eager to know the plot twists that the creators have lined up this time around. Kher says, “I am looking forward to being back on the sets of Aarya in the coming months. Daulat is a complex yet likeable character, and playing him allows me to [explore the different] layers of his personality.”

