Sushmita Sen has gentle reminder for all of you, check out what it is

Sushmita Sen. Pic/Yogen Shah

After Lalit Modi announced dating Sushmita Sen, the actress has been a topic of discussion on social media and elsewhere. The actress was trolled for being a "gold digger" and has been in news thereafter for hitting back at those putting such kinds of labels on her.

Amid all this, Sushmita shared a new photo of herself on Instagram and wrote a beautiful message for her fans. Sharing a selfie, Sushmita wrote, "#gentlehappyreminder I love you guys!!! #duggadugga #yourstruly. In the photo, Sushmita is all smiles, wearing her trademark oversized sunglasses.

Although her fans showered the actress with love by sending compliments in the comment section, the sweetest one was from her daughter Renee, who wrote, "I love you mostestestest...end of discussion" accompanied by a string of emojis.

Earlier, replying to the trolls, Sushmita had shared an Instagram post, replying to all the trolls' who labelled her a "gold digger". She put a photo of herself and captioned it, "Perfectly centred in my being & my conscience...I love how nature merges all its creation to experience oneness...and just how divided we are when we break that balance. It's heartbreaking to see just how miserable & unhappy the world around us is becoming... The so-called intellectuals with their idiosyncrasies....the ignorant with their cheap & at times funny gossip The friends I never had & the acquaintances I've never met....all sharing their grand opinions & deep knowledge of my life & character...monetising the 'Gold Digger' all the way!!! Ah these geniuses!!!"

She added, "I dig deeper than Gold...and I've always (famously) preferred Diamonds!! And yes I still buy them myself!!! I love the all-heart support my well-wishers & loved ones continue to extend. Please know, your Sush is ABSOLUTELY fine...cause I've never lived on the transient borrowed light of approval & applause. I am the Sun....perfectly Centred in my being & my conscience!! I love you guys!!!"

For the unversed, earlier this month, Lalit Modi shared pictures on social media talking about returning from a global tour with his "better-looking partner" Sushmita Sen, thus making their relationship social media official.

