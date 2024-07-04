Recently, Sussanne's mother, interior designer Zarine Khan, shared her thoughts on her daughter's new relationship and her relationship with Hrithik

Sussanne Khan and Hrithik Roshan

Listen to this article Sussanne Khan's mother Zarine says 'Duggu' aka Hrithik Roshan 'continues to be her son' even after divorce x 00:00

Sussanne Khan, who was previously married to Hrithik Roshan and has two sons with him, is currently dating actor Arslan Goni. The couple is often seen together at various events and going on double dates with Hrithik Roshan and his girlfriend Saba Azad.

Recently, Sussanne's mother, interior designer Zarine Khan, shared her thoughts on her daughter's new relationship and her relationship with Hrithik.

ADVERTISEMENT

In an interview with Times Entertainment, Zarine Khan said she is happy that Sussanne has found love again with Arslan Goni after her divorce from Hrithik Roshan in 2014.

Zarine also discussed the possibility of Sussanne marrying Arslan, saying that marriage isn't the only important thing in life. She said, “If you find happiness with someone today, you are lucky. One does not know what lies in store in the future. Today, life is what you make of it. Marriage is not the only thing in life today. Hollywood couple Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russel have been in a relationship for ages now and are still happy together. The age-old notion that you have to be married to be happy and settled, no longer holds true now. Women are independent, established in their careers and also want to make their own decisions. And marriage is a bond, which not always keeps you bonded for life. So, I am happy to see that Arslan and Susanne are happy together and focused on their careers.”

Sussanne Khan's mother Zarina Khan on bond with Hrithik Roshan

She added that in today's world, finding happiness with someone is a blessing. According to her, the traditional idea that marriage is necessary for happiness and stability is outdated. Expressing her joy for her daughter, she said, “Arslan and Sussnae are happy together and focused on their careers.”

She also gushed about her 'Duggu' (Hrithik Roshan) and said, “Duggu (Hrithik Roshan) continues to be my son and he is a wonderful human being. He and Sussanne may not be together, but they love each other as best friends. Together, they inculcate great qualities in their children. They respect each other and maintain a very healthy equation. I am glad that they have maintained dignity and respect for each other.”