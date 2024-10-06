Breaking News
IndiGO customers complain of delays as airline faces temporary system slowdown
PUCL Maharashtra condemns 'extrajudicial killing' of Akshay Shinde
Mumbai Customs seize gold, US dollars at airport, two held
Teen boy dies after falling from 8th floor of building in Thane
Dhamma Chakra Pravartan Diwas: CR to run special trains
PM Modi takes ride in Mumbai's new metro, interacts with workers
shot-button
Navratri Navratri
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Suswagatam Khushaamadeed Teaser Pulkit Samrat and Isabelle Kaif recreate iconic DDLJ train scene

Suswagatam Khushaamadeed Teaser: Pulkit Samrat and Isabelle Kaif recreate iconic DDLJ train scene

Updated on: 06 October,2024 08:22 AM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI |

Top

The iconic scene of Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol starrer 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge' is recreated in the film

Suswagatam Khushaamadeed Teaser: Pulkit Samrat and Isabelle Kaif recreate iconic DDLJ train scene

Picture Courtesy/Pulkit Samrat's Instagram account

Listen to this article
Suswagatam Khushaamadeed Teaser: Pulkit Samrat and Isabelle Kaif recreate iconic DDLJ train scene
x
00:00

Finally, the makers of the upcoming romantic drama 'Suswagatam Khusaamadeed' starring Katrina Kaif's sister Isabelle Kaif and Pulkit Samrat unveiled the teaser.


Taking to Instagram handle on Saturday evening, Pulkit treated fans with the teaser video and captioned the post, "With lots of gratitude, presenting the teaser of #SuswagatamKhushamadeed ! Aman aur Noor ki more than a love story. Trailer out soon. Movie out on 22nd November, at a theatre near you. #CelebrateLove #CelebrateDiversity #gotmyddljmoment."


 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Pulkit Samrat (@pulkitsamrat)


In the teaser, Pulkit Samrat's character Aman Sharma dressed as the groom stands at the entrance of a train, while Isabelle who plays Noor Jahan in the film, is seen running towards him.

The iconic scene of Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol starrer 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge' is recreated in the film.

As soon as the teaser was shared, fans chimed in the comment section.

One of the users wrote, "Wowwwwww... finally."

Another user commented, "extremely exciteddd."

"Omg omg!!!! Looks absolutely phenomenal," another comment read.

'Suswagatam Khushamadeed' marks Katrina Kaif's sister Isabelle Kaif's debut project.

The romantic drama also features Sahil Ved, Priyanka Singh and Manu Rishi Chadha. Directed by Dhiraj Kumar and Produced by Shravan Kumar Agarwal, Anil Agarwal, Dhiraj Kumar, Deepak Dhar and Azaan Ali.

'Suswagatam Khushamadeed' will hit the theatres on November 22, 2024.

Pulkit recently appeared in the third installment of Fukrey and had a brief role in Zoya Akhtar's web show Made in Heaven Season 2.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

pulkit samrat Isabelle Kaif Shah Rukh Khan kajol dilwale dulhania le jayenge bollywood news Entertainment News

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK