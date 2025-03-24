Pulkit Samrat, Isabelle Kaif-starrer Suswagatam Khushamadeed composer Akhil Sachdeva paid heed to new developments in the music space while creating the film’s songs

Isabelle Kaif and Pulkit Samrat

Sun mere hamsafar hitmaker Akhil Sachdeva’s next work is the long-in-the-making love saga, Suswagatam Khushamadeed, which marks the debut film of Katrina Kaif’s sister, Isabelle, and also stars Pulkit Samrat. Sachdeva, who has two songs in the offering, says he was asked by the makers to create a number that replicated the “vibe” that his debut track had. “Pulkit wanted something as simple and melodious as Sun mere humsafer,” he says, adding that his second number is a “situation-based song” crafted around a pivotal moment in the story.

Akhil Sachdeva

Asked to reflect on his creative process, Sachdeva says his mantra is to “create simple melodies that are hummable.” “On most occasions, I also write my songs, and ensure that my lyrics are also simple, and ones that people can connect with. Yet, with the distinct changes in the [music industry], I’ve been trying to compose different [songs]. I’m trying a different style of writing while attempting to evoke the same emotions. [It’s imperative] to make music that sounds fresh and fits a situation. In the last four years, major changes have been brought about in the production of music, and the sounds that we are hearing are also evolving. In the past, the music we’d hear was fuller, with a lot of instrumentation. Now, less is more. We are seeing that the simpler a song is, the more it is being appreciated.”



Pulkit Samrat, Kriti Kharbanda. Pics/Instagram

Sachdeva is, however, quick to add that a composer continues to serve the narrative before concerning himself with the commercial tropes of music-making. “In this film, for instance, one song needed to sound Indian, and hence had a lot of percussion and drums. The other one is entirely different.”

Did you know?

Akhil Sachdeva shares a close bond with actor Pulkit Samrat, and rendered the latter’s wedding song, Turr chaliyan. Sachdeva had been involved in the process of creating the music for a while before the April 2024 wedding, and apparently wanted his work to be seen as his gift to Samrat and his wife, actor Kriti Kharbanda.