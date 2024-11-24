Swara Bhasker took to social media and penned a note talking about her husband Fahad Ahmad losing in Maharashtra assembly elections. He lost by a margin of 3378 votes in Anushakti Nagar

Swara Bhasker and Fahad Ahmad

Swara Bhasker tears up as husband Fahad Ahmad loses Maharashtra assembly elections: 'It's disappointing but...'

Swara Bhasker's husband Fahad Ahmad lost his maiden election during the Maharashtra Assembly elections 2024. He contested from the Anushakti Nagar seat in the state on ticket by Sharad Pawar led Nationalist Congress Party. The couple who campaigned together in the days leading to the election have accepted their defeat. Swara took to social media and spoke about the defeat but also praised Fahad for going down with a fight.

Swara Bhasker accepts poll results

Swara took to Instagram, where she shared a picture of herself breaking down as Fahad held her.

She also shared a congratulatory note posted by her husband on X, formerly called Twitter, which read: “We accept the election result. Congratulations to Ms. Sana Malik. I hope you will serve our constituency without discrimination or favour Thanks to all my voters, supporters & team. I will always stand by you and be there for you. This is just the beginning”.

The actress took to the caption section, where she penned down her thoughts.

“Fahad contested and lost the Maharashtra assembly election on Anushakti Nagar seat by a very slim margin of 3378 votes in a bitter contest that he led for the first 17 of 19 rounds. Yes… it’s disappointing but he got more than 45,000 votes which is no mean achievement.”

“We fought tooth and nail in a David-Goliath battle and there’s some solace in knowing that we went down fighting! Thank you so much for your help and support. We deeply appreciate it. Best, Swara and Fahad,” she wrote.

Swara Bhasker's first reaction after elections results

On November 23, the Maharashtra election results were announced with the Mahayuti (an alliance of BJP, Shiv Sena (Shinde), and NCP (Ajit Pawar) sweeped the polls. After the poll results, Swara accused of the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) being faulty as her husband, Fahad Ahmad lost from Anushakti Nagar in Mumbai. She said that he was leading in majority rounds, only to lose towards the end.

On Saturday, the actress took to her X and raised questions on the authenticity of EVMs.

She wrote, “In #AnushaktiNagar vidhaan sabha after a steady lead by @FahadZirarAhmad of NCP-SP.. round 17, 18, 19 suddenly 99% battery charger EVMs are opened and BJP supported NCP-Ajit Pawar candidate takes lead. How can machines that have been voted on ALL day long have 99% charged batteries? Why do all 99% charged batteries give votes to BJP and its allies? @ECISVEEP @SpokespersonECI @NCPspeaks @supriya_sule @rautsanjay61 @OfficeofUT @INCIndia @RahulGandhi”.