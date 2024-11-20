Swara Bhasker, who is currently on a break, took to Instagram and shared a video sharing facts about Fahad Ahmad as Maharashtra commenced voting for the assembly polls

Swara Bhasker, Fahad Ahmad Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article Swara Bhasker shares ‘Who is Fahad Ahmad’ as he contests for Anushakti Nagar seat in Maharashtra Elections 2024 x 00:00

Samajwadi Party leader and actor Swara Bhasker's husband Fahad Ahmad, who joined the Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Pawar), was fielded from the Anushakti Nagar seat against Sana Malik of NCP (Ajit Pawar). The actress, who is currently on a break, took to Instagram and shared a video sharing facts about Fahad as Maharashtra commenced voting for the assembly polls on Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Who is Swara Bhaskar's husband Fahad Ahmad?

In the video shared by Swara Bhasker, she introduces her husband Fahad Ahmad stating, “In the last few days, you must have heard a lot about my husband Fahad Ahmad. Today I will tell you the truth.”

Swara shared that Fahad was born into a simple family. At the age of 14, he went to Aligarh Muslim University. He did his Master's in Social Work at the Central University of Himachal Pradesh. After this, he qualified for the JRF Scholarship in the NET exam. Fahad got admission into the Integrated MPhil Ph.D. Program at the Tata Institute of Social Sciences, following which, he came to Mumbai in 2016.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Swara Bhasker (@reallyswara)

Fahad Ahmad’s political journey

Fahad Ahmad was a student activist, who fought against the scholarships for SC and ST, calling for equal opportunities for students to secure admissions. He took it up during his convocation and asked the chairman of TISS to look into it or he won’t accept his degree. As the institution tried to remove him from the PhD program, Fahad took the legal route and won the case in Bombay HC.

Fahad has been a part of relief work during COVID-19 and also helped in relief work during the Delhi riots.

Swara added, “He has always raised his voice for the rights of the people on the streets. Now, he is trying to take the voice of the people to the Parliament.”

Polling is taking place across 288 assembly constituencies. A total of 4,136 candidates are contesting the elections, including 2,086 independents. As a part of the security arrangements, the Mumbai Police has deployed over 25,000 personnel, including riot-control teams and home guards.