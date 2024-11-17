Swara Bhasker was slammed for meeting the Maulana Sajjad Nomani, who had once made a derogatory comment against girls, calling it 'haram' for parents to send their daughters to schools and colleges

Fahad Ahmad, Swara Bhasker met Maulana Sajjad Nomani

Yet again, Bollywood actress Swara Bhasker has found herself in the midst of controversies after pictures of her meeting with Islamic figure Maulana Sajjad Nomani went viral on social media. The actress was slammed for meeting the Maulana, who had once made a derogatory comment against girls, calling it 'haram' for parents to send their daughters to schools and colleges unsupervised.

Swara Bhasker's meeting with Maulana Sajjad Nomani

On Saturday, Swara, accompanied by her husband Fahad Ahmad, went to meet Maulana Sajjad Nomani at his office. While sharing the picture of their meeting, Fahad wrote, "In the service of Maulana Sajjad Nomani, and he showered us with lots of blessings." In the picture, Swara was seen wearing a light-colored salwar suit with her head covered with a dupatta, while her husband Fahad was seen wearing a white kurta-pyjama.

Netizens slammed Swara Bhasker

As the pictures made their way to social media, netizens slammed Swara for the meeting. They called out the actress for advocating women’s rights and then meeting the Maulana, who had made the controversial statement against women.

"Ultra feminist Swara Bhasker received blessings by Deobandi Pro-Taliban fundamentalist Maulana Sajjad Nomani who often preached parents to avoid sending daughters to education institutions to prevent them turning "kafir". He openly speaks against inter-faith (Muslim girl to Hindu boy) marriages. Do @ReallySwara who embraced inter-faith relationship endorse his views? She has to. The cult doesn't provide much choices.”, a user wrote on X. "Burkha kisko pehna aaya? And ye @ReallySwara aise empower karegi? Feminism kaha gya?," another one wrote. A third user commented. another ine questioned, "So swara wasn't allowed to sit near Maulana." “Swara Bhasker exposed.” wrote another.

About Fahad’s election

Fahad is set to contest the Maharashtra Assembly elections on an NCP (Sharad Pawar) ticket from Anushakti Nagar, facing NCP's Sana Malik. Formerly with the Samajwadi Party, he served as the state president of its youth wing, Samajwadi Yuvjan Sabha.

About Swara bhasker

Swara, who is known for her roles in 'Nil Battey Sannata', the 'Tanu Weds Manu' franchise, 'Prem Ratan Dhan Payo', 'Veere Di Wedding', and others, often finds herself embroiled in controversies due to her outspoken behaviour.