Swara Bhasker, Fahad Ahmad Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article Swara Bhasker blasts news portal for 'vulgar' misinterpretation of her husband's 'sexual orientation' comment x 00:00

Bollywood actress Swara Bhasker, known to give befitting replies on social media, recently called out a news portal for misinterpreting her husband Fahad Ahmad's recent comment on their sexual orientation. Swara shared screenshots of the article that made comments about their sex life instead, inviting a strong reaction from the actress.

What Fahad Ahmed said about their sexual orientation

While speaking to Amrita Rao and RJ Anmol on their YouTube channel for ‘Couple of Things’, Fahad said, "Her parents are well-educated. Her mother is a JNU professor, her father was a respected Naval officer and also a columnist. In my house, I am the first person to study beyond Class 10. She is from Delhi, and I come from a small town named Baheri, which is not even a district. She is a Brahmin, I am a Pasmanda Muslim which comes under OBC. The only common thing is our sexual orientation, both of us are straight. Besides that, we have breached all barriers of caste, religion, cities, and so on."

The media outlet instead wrote, “Swara Bhasker loved sex and that’s what brought us closer.”

Swara Bhasker married Fahad Ahmad in February 2023 in court under the Special Marriage Act. They are parents to baby girl Raabiyaa born in September of the same year.

Swara Bhasker slams media outlet for misinterpreting

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, Swara wrote, This headline and this article show how low the level of journalism in India has fallen. In the interview, Fahad jokingly says that all our social identities are different except that our “sexual orientation” is the same – that is, both are cis-gender heterosexual…@news24tvchannel understood what this means!! A perfect mixture of ignorance and vulgarity!!!”

हिंदुस्तान में पत्रकारिता का स्तर कितना गिरा हुआ है ये हैडलाइन और ये आर्टिकल दर्शाता है- इंटरव्यू में फ़हाद मज़ाक़िया अन्दाज़ में कहते हैं कि हमारी हर सामाजिक पहचान अलग है सिवाये ये कि हमारी “सेक्सुअल ओरिएंटेशन” एक ही है- अर्थात् दोनों cis gender हिटरोसेक्सुअल (heterosexual) हैं… pic.twitter.com/I0YH3ItUcH — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) September 25, 2024

Swara Bhasker’s work front

Meanwhile, on the acting front, Swara has wrapped up the shoot of her upcoming film 'Mrs Falani'. The film is based on 8 different stories and will see the actress pulling off 8 different characters belonging to different regions, speaking different dialects, and sporting different attires in one single movie.

In the film, Swara will be seen in the role of a homemaker representing different states such as Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Punjab, and others. Reportedly, going the extra mile, Swara also got her nose pierced for the film. The film has been produced by 'Three Arrows' and 'Sita Films', and the makers will soon announce the release date of the film.