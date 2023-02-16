Actor Swara Bhasker gets married to political activist Fahad Ahmad

The Veere Di Wedding actor took to social media and shared the good news

Bollywood actor Swara Bhasker has got married to the political activist Fahad Ahmad. A visibly excited Swara took to social media and shared the good news with everyone.

Swara posted a curated video that had the montage of important moments in the lives of Swara and Fahad Ahmad. Swara captioned the post as “Sometimes you search far & wide for something that was right next to you all along. We were looking for love, but we found friendship first. And then we found each other! Welcome to my heart @FahadZirarAhmad. It’s chaotic but it’s yours!” To which, Fahad replied back to Swara’s social media post by stating, “I never knew chaos can be so beautiful. Thank you for holding my hand love. @ReallySwara” For those who are wondering about the details of Fahad Ahmad, let us tell you that, his Twitter profile reads as “State President at Samajwadi Yuvjan Sabha a Youth Wing of Samajwadi Party Maharashtra”.

Sometimes you search far & wide for something that was right next to you all along. We were looking for love, but we found friendship first. And then we found each other!

Welcome to my heart @FahadZirarAhmad It's chaotic but it's yours!

Welcome to my heart @FahadZirarAhmad It’s chaotic but it’s yours! ♥ï¸â¨ð§¿ pic.twitter.com/GHh26GODbm — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) February 16, 2023

The video which was posted by Swara Bhasker was more of a self-explanatory one that mirrored the journey of hers and Fahad Ahmad.

On a professional front, Swara Bhaskar is busy with her film 'Mrs. Falani', which began with the muhurt shot that was held in the city of Raipur in Chattisgarh. During the muhurat of the film the lead actor of the film Swara Bhaskar, director Manish Kishore, Ejaaz Thebar (Mayor of Raipur) and Gaurav Dwivedi (advisor to Chattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Bhagel) were also present. The USP of this film is that, Swara will be seen in as many as nine different stories which will be showcased in the film. This also means that the cinegoers will get to see Swara Bhaskar playing nine different characters in the movie. This is the first time that Swara Bhaskar will be playing so many characters in the film.